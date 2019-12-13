Michelle Obama Cheers On Greta Thunberg After Donald Trump Insult: ‘Ignore The Doubters’

On Thursday, Donald Trump attacked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg after she was named Time’s “Person of the Year,” and Michelle Obama wasn’t about to let the insult go unchecked. Shortly after the president lashed out at the teen activist, the former first lady came to her defense, telling Thunberg to tune out the negative messages, according to USA Today.

“Greta Thunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on,” she wrote.

Trump’s attacks came during a busy flurry of tweets on Thursday morning, covering everything from the impeachment hearings to foreign trade. It’s unclear why the president decided to take aim at Thunberg, though the Swedish teen did nab the honor over Trump, who was also shortlisted for the prize. He given the honor in 2016.

After the magazine’s decision was announced, Trump called the choice “so ridiculous” and told Thunberg to hang out with her friends in order to calm down.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” he wrote on Twitter.

Thunberg, who has Asperger’s syndrome, has made a name for herself recently as a champion both for those who have neurological disorders and for good environmental stewardship. After Trump’s barb, she changed her Twitter bio to describe herself as “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

It’s not the first time that the president has attacked the teen. While she was at the United Nations in September, she made headlines for her fierce gaze as Trump walked by her. In response, Trump sent out a tweet mocking her speech at the Climate Action Summit where she called on the international community to take climate change seriously.

Trump mockingly called Thunberg a “happy” girl who has a “bright” future.

Obama isn’t the only famous face who has come to Thunberg’s defense. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Bette Middler and Alyssa Milano all offered their support for the teenager.

Social media users also took it upon themselves to report Trump’s attack to his wife Melania’s anti-bullying campaign, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The first lady’s “Be Best” initiative is meant to help bring attention to bullying and help students who are being bullied.

Meanwhile, the Trump re-election campaign responded to the controversy by putting Trump’s head on Thunberg’s body on a mocked-up cover of Time declaring him the “Person of the Year.”