Kelly Clarkson Thanks Fans For 2019 Fashion Trendsetter Status On ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is thankful for her fans, who helped her score a top spot as one of the top trending female celebrity looks of 2019 for the fashion she wears on The Voice.

The singer and songwriter posted a photo of herself wearing a stunning black sequined dress with a white geometric collar, which was taken when there were 13 singers on the NBC competition singing series vying for a spot in the top 10.

According to Today, the dress was a popular design from Balmain’s Pre Fall 2019 collection, which was first debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kelly directly thanked her stylist, Candice Lambert McAndrews for her help in always keeping her style fashion-forward in the caption of the photo she shared with Instagram, where she mentioned the honor she received.

The dress drew mixed reviews from fans initially on social media, who compared it to several things such as a look made popular by the cartoon character Jane Jetson on The Jetsons and of all things, a dinner napkin.

What some fans believed was a fashion faux pas wasn’t enough to dissuade Google from giving the first American Idol winner the honorable distinction.

Fans agreed that Kelly’s style sense has evolved greatly during this season of The Voice and they took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on her well-deserved accolade.

“You make a burlap bag look sexy in my opinion KC,” said one fan of the singer’s ever-changing fashion choices as a coach on the NBC series.

“Wow, I love the outfit. It’s beautiful and so is she, I just love her singing,” said a second fan of Kelly’s.

“You are killing it girl! 2019 has been good to you!” applauded yet another fan.

Just several days ago, fans were highly critical of a look that Kelly sported during a performance alongside season 14 competitor from The Voice Kaleb Lee.

The two performed a duet of his song “I Dream in Southern.”

Wearing a long, prairie-style dress by Lena Hoschek, fans couldn’t find the beauty in the stunning checkered creation, that swept the ground and enveloped the singer. The long dress had wrist-length sleeves and a high neck as well. Kelly finished off that look with long straight hair and simple makeup.

Kelly will likely finish off The Voice as strong as ever when it comes to her fashion choices as the show ends its current season with a series of finale episodes.

The fun will begin on Monday, December 16 for the show’s first evening of its live episodes where the final four artists will perform for coaches Kelly, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to compete for the honor of being crowned the voice of season 17.

The second night of the three-part event will be a one-hour special on December 17, where the final four will be seen preparing for the finale. which will air the following evening on December 18 beginning at 8 p.m. EST.