Spoilers For ‘The Bold And The Beautiful:’ Steffy & Liam Team Up To Take Thomas Down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 13 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will approach Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for a huge favor. Liam knows that he can count on his ex-wife’s support even if she has to spy on her own brother, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam barged into Thomas Forrester’s office to tell the designer to stay away from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, The Inquisitr reports that Thomas surprised Liam when he told him that Hope did not want him to work on her line. Although he claimed that he only had Hope’s best interests, Liam told the designer that he did not believe him.

Similarly, Steffy told her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), that she believed that Thomas had a motive for suggesting a fashion show that pitted Intimates against Hope For The Future. At the time, she felt that Thomas wanted to use the opportunity to grow closer to Hope. However, Ridge wanted to believe that his son was changing.

So, when Liam runs into Steffy at Forrester Creations, they both will have the same thing on their minds. Liam will voice his concerns about Thomas. He doesn’t believe that Thomas has turned over a new leaf and he will be determined to prove it. He will ask for Steffy’s help to find out what Thomas is really up to. Steffy will agree.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that they will realize that they know very little about Thomas since he moved back from New York. They will decide to look up Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) since they know that Thomas recently stayed with his friend.

They will make their way to the old apartment building that Vinny stays in. However, they will be surprised to find Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) staying at Vinny’s place. She is the last person they expected to see, especially after she was banished from Forrester Creations. Liam and Steffy will be shocked to find out that Thomas still has ties with her.

Steffy and Liam will pepper the former model with questions. They want to know why she’s staying with Thomas’ friend. More specifically, they want to know Thomas’ future plans and if she knows anything about them.

Zoe, who is eager to get her job back, will tell them everything they want to hear. It seems as if she will fill them in on Thomas’ plans to destroy the Logans so that he can reclaim his place at Forrester Creations.