Miranda Lambert Looks Country Cute In Big Hoops & Star-Covered Shirt In New Instagram Post

Country superstar Miranda Lambert looked country cute in a new photo shared to Instagram. In the image, she sported big hoop earrings and a star-covered shirt alongside country singers Randy Houser and Paul Cauthen.

Lambert was attending Houser’s show at Webster Hall in New York City when the photo was shot. The singer and songwriter posed for a photo with the country performer and Cauthen, standing between her two friends in the sweet image.

Lambert sported casual gear for the night out. She wore a black star turtleneck and black jeans with what appeared to be a thin snakeskin-style belt to break up the dark overall hue of the outfit.

She matched those clothing items with an oversized, fringed bag, which held her essentials, that draped casually across her body. To cap off the look, a delicate gold medallion necklace hung on the outside of her shirt, adding some sparkle to her overall ensemble.

Miranda added some final flavor to her ensemble by throwing in some oversized hoop earrings in green for a fun and festive twist.

The handsome country singers who flanked her on either side, Houser and Cauthen, sported casual wear and cowboy hats for good measure.

Fans were thrilled with Miranda’s overall fashion choices and shared their sentiments in the comments section of her social media page.

“You are such a beautiful woman,” said one fan of the singing superstar, who praised Lambert for her casual and fun look for an evening out, listening to good music and spending time with friends.

A second fan remarked positively to the post and commented about one aspect of the singer’s overall outfit in particular.

“You look amazing and that purse!”

“Those earrings are on point!” commented a third fan.

Loading...

Other admirers of the trio also noted how the three pals looked as if they had a good time together. They also applauded all three singers and songwriters for the joy they bring country music fans.

Just three days earlier, Lambert posted an audio clip and photo of herself to the social media sharing site. In the post, she announced that her newest single to be released will be called “Bluebird.”

In the photo, the “House That Built Me” singer is seen standing on a street wearing a stunning red, white, and navy blue checkered shirt with blue floral accents on the cuffs, collar, and pocket. Her wrist tattoos are clearly visible also. Sporting jeans and her hair casually tossed to one side, the singer and songwriter is the epitome of country cool in the image.