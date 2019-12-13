WWE News: Vince McMahon Asked Seth Rollins ‘Personal Question’ About Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins shared a story about Vince McMahon during his interview with the Gorilla Position podcast. According to the former Universal Champion, the WWE chairman asked him a “personal question” about his fiancée, Becky Lynch, after the couple enjoyed a vacation in Hawaii.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, McMahon was keen to know more about Lynch’s appearance following their trip, which almost led to Rollins thinking that he might have to fight his boss.

“When we came back, I was sitting with Vince. We were talking about something and we were done, and I was about to leave, and he goes, ‘Can I ask you a personal question? Did Becky get a tan?’ I was like, ‘yeah she’ll tell you, she identifies as a tan person now. She got a great tan in Hawaii,’ but the way he phrased it, I was like, ‘Oh no, how is this going to go. Am I gonna fight Vince McMahon right now?'”

Rollins didn’t reveal what McMahon meant by his question, but the fact they didn’t get into a violent confrontation suggests that the chairman’s inquiry was innocent. Many WWE superstars are tanned, so perhaps he just likes his employees to look that way.

Rollins and Lynch went public with their relationship earlier this year, and the vacation in question was when he proposed to his wife-to-be. According to Rollins, the romantic trip also marked some rare time off for the couple, as the Monday Night Raw superstars hadn’t had a day off from the show in years.

WWE has taken advantage of the couple’s relationship in that time. Earlier this year, they paired up in a storyline to compete against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules, but the superstars have been focusing on the solo careers since then.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rollins also opened up about his relationship with Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose, during the podcast. According to “The Beast Slayer,” there is no heat between the pair, despite Rollins criticizing his friend’s takedown of the company following his departure earlier this year.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Rollins and Lynch used the podcast to reveal who their current WWE crushes are. Lynch is an admirer of Jeff Hardy, and Rollins thinks Finn Balor is a good looking man. The interview was all fun and games for the most part, with Rollins more than willing to engage with the audience and hosts. However, he has been showing a different side of himself on WWE television in recent weeks, as he just turned heel.