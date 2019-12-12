Patton Oswalt Calls Donald Trump And His Supporters ‘Stupid A**holes’

Comedian Patton Oswalt took to Twitter Thursday to attack Donald Trump and his supporters, and he didn’t mince his words.

“The President is a stupid a**hole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid a**hole and if you still support him you’re a stupid a**hole,” Oswalt said, per Breitbart.

“Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid a**holes not like me waaaaah.”

Oswalt’s attack was in response to Trump’s tweet in which he derided TIME’s decision to name Greta Thunberg the publication’s Person Of The Year.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote.

Oswalt wasn’t the only one to take issue with Trump’s comment to Thunberg. Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci called the real estate mogul a “punk” for his attack. Scaramucci suggested that “no normal person” would accept Trump’s behavior toward the climate activist and called him a “despicable person.”

New York City Representative Hakeem Jeffries brought up Trump’s tweet at a Thursday morning impeachment hearing and tied it to a broader pattern of Trump’s behavior, The Hill reports. Jeffries began by claiming that Trump “attacks everybody” to “distract” as well as punish those who don’t “bend the knee” to him. The 49-year-old Democrat went on to list many of the prominent figures Trump has attacked: the late John McCain, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, former special counsel Robert Mueller, and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Jeffries then brought up Trump’s attack on Thunberg and asked Trump’s allies in the House if they would defend such behavior. He continued to suggest that the current attacks on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, are a distraction from the allegations leveled at Trump in the impeachment inquiry into his foreign policy with Ukraine.

"This is a president that attacks everybody to distract," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says. He "attacks everybody who won't bend the knee to Donald J. Trump." "He even attacked" Greta Thunberg, he said later to Republicans. "Are you here to defend that as well?" #ImpeachmentPBS pic.twitter.com/6mJK6xQzVl — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 12, 2019

Many social media users took to Twitter to express their feelings on the exchange, with some suggested that it’s inappropriate for a 73-year-old man to attack a 16-year-old girl, let alone one with Asperger’s Syndrome. Regardless, Thunberg appears to have used Trump’s attack to her benefit by trolling him via her Twitter profile.

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” it now reads.

Asperger’s Syndrome can cause difficultly communicating for some with the developmental disorder. Some have suggested that this may be behind Thunberg’s confrontational speaking style, which has been poked fun at in meme culture.