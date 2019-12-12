Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says Her ‘Journey Will Continue To Be Shared’

Jenelle Evans shared her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Earlier this year, the network cut ties with the mom of three, but now she is hinting that fans will continue to see her journey.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Jenelle recently took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of two camera memory cards. With the pictures, Jenelle shared that her story will continue.

“My journey WILL continue to be shared. No matter what happens. Thanks for all your support everyone!” she wrote on the picture, which has since been deleted from her stories.

Jenelle didn’t reveal where her journey will be shared or what pictures she had on the memory cards, but it sounds like Jenelle wants to make sure her fans are able to keep up with her life despite her departure from Teen Mom 2. It is unclear if she plans on making her own video channel or if there is a chance she will return to the hit reality show that made her famous.

Rumors of a return to the hit MTV reality show have been swirling since Jenelle announced she was leaving David Eason. The mom of three made the announcement on October 31 and shocked her fans by announcing she had decided to take her kids and leave David. Since leaving, she moved to Tennessee and was granted an order of protection against her estranged husband. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former couple were back in court this week, and the order was reportedly extended until January when the former couple will be back in court.

Loading...

Recently, fans were chattering when it appeared Jenelle would be on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. The timing seemed interesting since Jenelle traveled to New York City the same time as the other cast members. Not only that but a description for the show included Jenelle in it and said she would return to talk about her final season on the show. However, it turns out that the description was updated and showed that Jenelle would in fact not be featured on the reunion special.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle back in May after an incident in which David allegedly shot her pet French bulldog Nugget. Following the incident, Jenelle and David lost custody of their children and spent weeks in and out of court before the children were returned to them before the Fourth of July.