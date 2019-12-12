‘Fox News’ Poses ‘Dangerous Threat’ To ‘National Security Of The United States,’ According To ‘Wired Magazine’

The 'Fox News' channel gives its viewers a false picture of an 'upside-down world ,' according to an analysis by the technology magazine 'Wired.'

On Monday, a newly released Department of Justice Inspector General’s report on the origins of the Donald Trump Russia investigation refuted claims that the probe started as the result of political bias against Trump on the part of FBI agents and officials. But according to an analysis by Wired Magazine published on Thursday, viewers of Fox News received a very different picture of the report.

The conservative cable news network, according to Wired writer Garrett M. Graff, told its audience that Inspector General Michael Horowitz “blew open the base corruption that has driven every attack on the president since 2016.”

Fox News has also told its viewers that Trump’s opponents have “spun a web of lies” about his involvement with Ukraine. The network has given airtime to Republicans who claim that Ukraine rather than Russia was behind the cyber-attack on the 2016 presidential election, a claim that is actually Russian propaganda, U.S. intelligence analysts have concluded.

According to Graff in his Wired report, by broadcasting “lies and obfuscations” about both the Ukraine and Inspector General’s report issues, Fox News itself has now become “a dangerous threat to the national security of the United States.”

Veteran CNBC reporter John Harwood also took to his Twitter account to express dismay over the Fox News coverage of the IG report Monday. Harwood assessed the Fox coverage in one word — “lunacy.”

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, testifying to Congress on Tuesday. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Graff, however, wrote that the Fox News coverage was “worse than lunacy.” Instead, the Wired correspondent wrote, the conservative network by showing its viewers “an upside-down world,” has now caused a situation in the United States “where it’s impossible to have the conversations and debate necessary to function as a democracy.”

The writer, who is also a paid contributor to CNN, admits that his assertion of Fox’s “literal threat to our national security” equivalent to that posed by Russia’s Internet Research Agency may appear to be an “overstatement.”

But he contends that the network has become so entwined with Trump that the network is “prepared to destroy America’s democratic traditions” in order to give a boost to its “most dedicated daily viewer.”

According to media researcher Matt Gertz, writing for Politico, Trump is not merely a passive viewer of Fox News. His own views, as reflected on his Twitter feed, are often directly shaped by what he has seen on the network just moments earlier.

Trump also enjoys a close personal relationship with Fox News host Sean Hannity, one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters. Trump has been reported to speak with Hannity many evenings on the phone, just before he gets into bed.

Graff concludes his Wired Magazine article by stating his “hope” that Fox News does not “succeed in transforming our country from a functional democracy into an authoritarian cult.”