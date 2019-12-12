Donald Trump Blasts Out Over 80 Tweets In Three Hours As House Gets Ready To Vote On Impeachment

Donald Trump went on a Twitter tear in the hours before the House was set to vote on whether or not to approve the articles of impeachment against him. In under three hours, the president tweeted and retweeted more than 80 messages starting just before 7 a.m.

According to Politico, Trump weighed in on topics ranging from foreign trade to Greta Thunberg and, of course, the impeachment proceedings. The tweetstorm comes just days after he was actively messaging his followers about a variety of issues, with 105 tweets on Sunday alone.

Trump started Thursday morning with a tweet about a segment that aired on Fox & Friends that discussed a recent poll that indicates a majority of Americans are against impeaching and removing the president – a shift from recent polls.

“I did nothing wrong. This will be the first Impeachment ever where there was no crime. They don’t even allege a crime. Crazy!” he wrote.

He then went on to tweet and retweet a series of messages weighing in on the impeachment inquiry, with statements from people like Representative Doug Collins, Representative Steve Scalise, Representative Andy Biggs, and Representative John Ratcliffe. All three weighed in on the House impeachment process over the past day to defend the president’s actions and condemn the Democrats supporting the impeachment.

Trump then promoted his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and posted an old image showing him with former president Ronald Reagan. He added a tweet celebrating a Republican rally in Pennsylvania last night.

The president used his official twitter account to promote the claim that the FBI spied on his campaign and attacked one of his favorite subjects: the media.

The president also weighed in on Time Magazine’s winner of the Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg, garnering a great deal of media attention and criticism after he said that the 16-year-old needed anger management.

“Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” The wrote. “Chill Greta, Chill!”

He interspersed these tweets with campaign slogans and videos.

After years of rebuilding OTHER NATIONS, we are finally rebuilding OUR NATION. In everything we do, we are putting AMERICA FIRST! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/sS0Y01MJYd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2019

Loading...

His Twitter flurry also included a few retweets of his own previous messages, including one where he reminded people to read the transcript, claiming that when he told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Joe Biden, it was with the goal of helping the U.S. and not himself.

He concluded the tweet-fest with a message from Ratcliffe, who accused Democrats of using the impeachment process for political gain.

“Alexander Hamilton said the greatest danger of impeachment would be depriving a president of due process and using impeachment politically by the party that has the most votes in the House. Sadly, that day has come,” he tweeted.

At that point, Trump seemed to step away from the social media by 9 a.m., just as the House Judiciary Committee began Thursday’s work on the articles of the impeachment.