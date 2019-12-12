‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, December 11: Ridge & Brooke Sign The Divorce Papers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, December 11 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who called Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She was still staying with Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) and she wanted to know if he made any progress in his plans for the future. Thomas tried to assure Zoe that she would soon have her job back at Forrester Creations, per She Knows Soaps. He asked Zoe to be patient with him but she felt lonely.

At Spencer Publications, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) encouraged Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to hire somebody else to work on her line. Hope relayed that Thomas’ designs were good but Liam felt that she could train someone else. Liam begged hope to be careful because he wanted her to be safe.

At the Logan estate, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reached an impasse. She wouldn’t forgive Thomas and he wouldn’t give up on his son. Ridge suggested that they sign the papers. Both Ridge and Brooke were tearful as they made it official. Brooke begged her husband to see her point of view. She felt that Thomas was manipulating them into ending their marriage. They held each other for a long time before Ridge pulled away. Brooke asked Ridge not to file the divorce papers. She told him that she hoped that one day they would be together again. Ridge left, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Ridge arrived at Forrester Creations. Thomas saw the divorce document and expressed his sympathy. However, Ridge wouldn’t discuss his marriage with his son.

Thomas told his father that he had been working on some designs for Hope For The Future. Ridge informed his son that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also had an upcoming line and that the company could not do both ranges. Although Thomas tried to persuade his father that Hope’s line was the better choice, Ridge would not budge. The soap opera spoilers previously reported that Thomas would suggest a fashion showdown competition. Ridge promised that he would consider that option. Later, when Hope arrived. Thomas updated her about the possibility of the competition.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) walked in on Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) conversation. They discussed Ridge ending his marriage. Eric was upset because he did not feel that his son should get a divorce. Eric left the room. When Ridge arrived home, he wasn’t in the mood to do anything. Shauna assured him that she would be there for him if he needed anything and left him alone.

Eric went to Brooke’s house. He told her that he knew that she and Ridge had signed the divorce papers. Eric comforted her and suggested that she go away to the cabin. Brooke appeared to be very sad as she contemplated the end of her marriage.