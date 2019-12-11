Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Not Happy’ In Her ‘Strange’ Marriage To Kanye West

There is reportedly trouble in paradise for Kim Kardashian and her husband of five years, Kanye West. An alleged inside source recently revealed to Radar Online that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has reportedly been getting fed up with the rapper’s recent behavior and she is “not happy” right now.

“They have a really strange marriage and she is not happy,” the source said. “She is stressed dealing with his mood swings and manic episodes.”

The source continued on to say that Kanye is going through a “really tough time” at the moment, which is becoming increasingly difficult for Kim to manage.

Last month, Kim shared two photos on Instagram that showed her spending time with her husband. It is unclear when the photos were taken, but they showed the couple hanging out in what appeared to be a closet somewhere. In one shot, Kim snapped a mirror selfie while Kanye stood closely behind her. In the other, the couple observed something together that wasn’t visible in the shot.

In the caption, Kim noted that she shared the photos to say how much she loves her husband.

While the post seemed to show that she was happily in love, RO‘s source warned that what she posts on Instagram and what appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians “is not real.”

Kanye, who just recently released his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, will be heading out on tour in the near future. Kim has reportedly arranged to have therapists on call at all times while he is on the road, and her husband will be watched closely to ensure that he doesn’t have any problems, another source previously told RO. However, the SKIMS founder allegedly hasn’t been entirely honest about her plans with her husband.

“Kanye would be fuming if Kim told him what she’s done but she couldn’t care less,” the source said. “She doesn’t want him losing his mind and she’ll do anything she can to ensure it doesn’t happen.”

In addition to facing marital issues due to Kanye’s mental health battle, the couple have also reportedly argued about how Kim presents herself in the public eye. As fans previously saw on KUWTK, Kanye told his wife that he no longer finds it appealing when she shows off her body to the world. Kim found this frustrating because Kanye used to encourage her to confidently put her good looks on display. After the fight, the reality star reportedly began dressing more conservatively to please the singer.

Divorce rumors have been swirling recently about the famous reality television couple, but there has been no confirmation that they are moving in that direction.