Olivia Jade’s Return To YouTube Was Reportedly Considered A ‘Betrayal’ By Lori Loughlin

Olivia Jade reportedly went against her mother's wishes by returning to YouTube early.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, recently returned to YouTube after a lengthy hiatus. Her return was deemed controversial, with the video receiving many dislikes. In addition, her return put her in hot water with her mother, who wanted her to wait until after the trial is over, according to US Weekly.

Olivia’s parents are currently in major legal trouble, and thus she was instructed to avoid doing anything controversial at this time. But Olivia reportedly got impatient and didn’t want to wait until the scandal passes. In addition to posting on YouTube again, she’s also been active on Instagram, which Loughlin reportedly isn’t happy about. It likely would have been in her family’s best interest to keep silent as she had been doing.

“Olivia’s YouTube video was a big betrayal. And cracks in the family are starting to show,” an inside source said.

Even though Olivia is posting again, she can’t talk about the trial and is reportedly being instructed about what to say in her videos by her lawyer. Her return video that was posted on December 1 was only two minutes long and earned over 5 million views. In addition to being largely disliked, the comments section was filled with people criticizing her for thinking she would ever be able to return to the platform.

Olivia claimed to have thought hard about her return to YouTube. She said she missed making videos and that it had been such a major part of her life.

“As much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed, it’s just unfortunately, which is also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just ’cause I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

When the news first broke that Loughlin and her husband were wrapped up in the college admissions scandal, Olivia felt a lot of the backlash. She was getting so much hate not only on YouTube but on all of her social media platforms that she had to stop posting altogether. Even though she’s been posting on Instagram again, she’s reportedly been filtering the comments from hate.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia’s parents have been accused of paying $500,000 to get her and her sister Bella into the University of Southern California. They are now facing a stack of charges, including laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and bribery. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.