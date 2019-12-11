‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Wants To Kill Abby, Eric & Sarah Get Bad News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 11 reveal that there will be some wild ups and downs in Salem, especially when it comes to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Hope, who is currently brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina, is starting to feel the pressure that Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) is putting on her for answers about her mother Jennifer Horton’s (Melissa Reeves) case.

As many fans know, Hope/Gina pushed Jennifer off a balcony and sent her into a yearlong coma. Hope then doctored evidence to prove that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) was the person responsible for nearly killing Jen.

Eve is currently in prison but has continued to proclaim her innocence, revealing that she’s being framed. Abby is now looking into all the information, and it’s not adding up to her.

Gina knows this, and she is now considering killing Abigail in order to get her out of the way. If Abby finds out what really happened, it could land Gina behind bars and expose Stefano DiMera’s identity as well.

On Wednesday, fans will see Gina tempted to throw Abby over the very same balcony that she pushed Jen from, but she’ll stop herself for now.

Meanwhile, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will get heartbreaking news about their baby girl, Mickey. The pair will be told that Mickey is dealing with some very serious health issues, and it will likely crush them to hear the sad diagnosis.

Rumors have been flying that Mickey will have cancer, and that Eric and Sarah will leave Salem together and head east in hopes of getting their little girl the very best medical care. This means that the characters will be off the grid in the coming weeks, but are expected to return.

Elsewhere in Salem, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will move in with his new girlfriend, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). The couple have been dating for a few months following the shocking death of Justin’s wife, Adrienne (Judi Evans), and have decided to take their romance to the next level.

In addition, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) inform his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), that his legal situation has just gotten worse.

In addition to being behind bars for the death of his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), it seems that he could be executed if Ciara can’t find a way to clear his name quickly.