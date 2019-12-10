Mackenzie McKee Speaks Out After Mom, Angie Douthit, Dies From Cancer: ‘She Is Healed And Running In Heaven’

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that late Monday night, Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee’s mom, Angie Douthit, passed away after battling cancer. Following the news, Mackenzie took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her mom with a touching post in which she said her mother was now healed and “running in heaven.”

Mackenzie shared a photo of her mom running across the finish line of a race. It is the same photo of Angie that was posted to her own Instagram page on Tuesday morning revealing Angie’s passing. With her post, Mackenzie shared a touching tribute to her mom.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she one [sic]. She is healed and running in heaven in eternity.” Mackenzie wrote.

Mackenzie went on to talk about her mom and her love for God. She revealed that her mother lived her life and always shared God’s love. She also talked about the immense impact Angie had on so many people. The mom-of-three talked about the daily posts that her mother would share with her followers. The mom-of-three then went on to talk about the love her mother had for her.

“Momma, i did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. Idk what I will do without you but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you,” she said.

Loading...

Mackenzie finished her post by vowing to make her mother proud saying, “You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”

Within an hour of posting her message to Instagram, Mackenzie’s post had over 65,000 likes from her followers as well as plenty of supportive comments. Many of the commenters let Mackenzie know that they were praying for her family. Mackenzie didn’t respond to any of the comments, but it is wonderful that she has so much support from her followers who watched Angie share her story both on social media as well as on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG.

Angie Douthit was diagnosed with cancer back in January 2018. She shared her battle with her social media followers, each day posting a Bible verse and along with sharing updates. She also opened up about her battle on Teen Mom OG and traveled to New York City to appear on the reunion special alongside Mackenzie.