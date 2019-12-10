Tinsley Mortimer Has Quit ‘RHONY’ After Engagement To Scott Kluth, According To Luann De Lesseps

Rumors have been swirling about whether or not Tinsley Mortimer will stay on the Real Housewives of New York now that she is engaged to long-time boyfriend Scott Kluth. But at her cabaret show Countess and Friends in New Jersey this week, co-star Luann de Lesseps confirmed that the reality star had quit the show now that she is getting married.

People reports that the countess claims Tinsley is no longer filming for the show. While discussing Dale Mercer, Tinsley’s mother, during a question and answer session with the audience, she said that Dale was no doubt happy about the engagement but probably now so happy that her daughter wasn’t going to be a part of the franchise any longer.

“I think she’s more upset that Tinsley’s not filming anymore now that she’s marrying Scott than Tinsley is,” said de Lesseps.

Still, the 54-year-old cabaret star says that she wishes Tinsley nothing but good things going forward.

“I wish her all the best,” Luann said. “She seems very happy and I want her to be happy and get married. That’s what she wants to do. She’s very traditional. She wants to have a baby. It’s time.”

She went on to say that she hopes the whole situation doesn’t blow up in Tinsley’s face.

“I just hope there’s not [an alcohol-fueled fight] and the whole thing doesn’t implode,” she joked.

Reportedly, Tinsley’s new fiance put his foot down when it came to the show, telling the reality star to either choose him or being a member of the cast. An insider said that while the CouponCabin CEO likes getting attention, he didn’t like how the show impacted their relationship.

“It was much easier for her to walk away from the friendships she was never going to have to fight for the relationship she always wanted,” the source said.

The couple has been dating on and off since 2017, when she was introduced by former castmate Carole Radziwill. After breaking up and getting back together repeatedly, the couple finally got engaged in November.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tinsley skipped out on the cast trip to Mexico, adding fuel to the rumors that she wasn’t sticking around on the show now that she was engaged. This came after the reality star skipped out on some filming during October to spend time with Scott.

The engagement and ultimate decision to leave the show will likely play out on the upcoming 12th season of the series, which begins airing in 2020.