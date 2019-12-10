Ashanti Stuns In Short Skintight Cut-Out Dress & Rocks One Heel After Having Foot Surgery

Ashanti appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Eva Marcille and looked nothing short of stunning.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker wore a short, skintight, red cut-out dress that had a shimmery effect and snakeskin pattern. The garment had one long sleeve on one side while the other side displayed her arm. She sported pointy, acrylic nails, accessorized herself with a large gold broach, and owned a red glossy lip. The entertainer is known for sporting all sorts of hairstyles and opted for a short dark bob with a full fringe. Ashanti’s golden legs looked incredible as she posed in one heel and a black Chanel boot. The “Foolish” songstress recently revealed that she had surgery on her foot, which is why she didn’t wear a matching set of shoes.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the R&B singer had an operation on her foot in early November. Previously on her Instagram story, she posed with her family in crutches.

In her Instagram photo, Ashanti posed in front of a curtain with one hand placed her hip and the other raised. She rocked a fierce expression to the camera lens while the light captured her strong bone structure.

Ashanti geotagged the post as New York and described her look on Watch What Happens Live as a little “cherry in caramel sauce” in her caption. Her post quickly racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in the span of 11 hours, proving to be popular with her 5.2 million followers.

“Foot surgery in Nov but nothing stop miss Ashanti she’s unstoppable,” one user wrote.

“The swag will not be denied!!” another shared.

“What’s a beautiful lady,” a third fan remarked, adding a red heart emoji.

“You look amazing even with foot surgery. I wish I looked half that good when I had mine,” a fourth follower commented.

Ashanti appeared on the show to promote her upcoming Christmas film, A Christmas Winter Song, that will air on Lifetime on December 14.

She also took the time to answer some questions from fans who called in. When asked if she was currently dating someone, the “Pretty Little Thing” chart-topper stated that it’s complicated. She hinted that she might be seeing someone and commented on the fact that she’s not lonely.

When she was questioned about her previous relationship with rapper Nelly, she admitted that she hasn’t seen him since they broke up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they dated for nearly a decade and split up in 2012.