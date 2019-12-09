Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Video Of Her Christmas-Decorated Trailer & It Looks Amazing

Kaley Cuoco took to social media to share a video of her decked-out trailer, and the results are absolutely amazing and enough to get fans into the holiday spirit. As those who follow her on Instagram know, Cuoco regularly shares photos and videos to both her Instagram feed and on her Instagram stories. She often shares glimpses into her personal life as well as different television projects that she is working on. Right now, the blond-haired beauty is currently in New York City to film her upcoming series The Flight Attendant. During her time here, the actress has been posting a lot of content from the Big Apple, where she appears to be having an amazing time.

In the most recent Instagram story shared on her page, the beauty thanked her friend Emma Ross for decorating her trailer. The short clip started out with “Jingle Bell Rock” playing in her trailer as she pans the camera around the living room area, giving fans a glimpse of her Christmas wonderland. Two of the photos showed her trailer walls lined with strings of red and green tinsel as well as white Christmas lights intertwined.

The video then goes over to her trailer door, which is also lined with tinsel. The door also features a beautiful green wreath covered in fake snow, and it had a big, beautiful red bow on it. Next up was the trailer’s kitchen area that was also lined with red tinsel in additional to a few different stickers scattered on the backsplash as well. Ross did not miss any little detail as she also covered the refrigerator door handles with red decor.

Last but not least was the TV area and the dressing room area of the trailer, both of which included some bright purple lights and red tinsel strands. Fittingly, the video came to a close on the wreath on her trailer door. This is not the first little clip that the actress has shared with fans in recent weeks. Additionally, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty shared a short video of herself in a workout-chic outfit.

In the clip, Cuoco rocked a black bra and a pair of matching leggings while she was promoting the brand Cult LA, which is her sister Briana Cuoco’s new clothing label. Her killer abs and muscular arms were on full display, and it’s safe to say that her sister’s website must have gotten a traffic boost that day.