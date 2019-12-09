Marie Osmond Shares Throwback Vegas Video To Instagram: ‘It Touched My Heart’

Marie Osmond shared a throwback Vegas video taken during a special time for the cast and crew of the Donny & Marie Show to Instagram, writing in the caption that “it touched my heart.”
The clip depicts the cast and crew of the elaborate stage production — which wrapped in November after an 11-year run at the Flamingo Hotel on the famed Las Vegas strip — coming together to create a prayer circle before the show.
Little did Marie know that someone had taken her phone and recorded the final circle the group participated in, captured moments before their last show.
The singer and entertainer revealed she did not even know she had the touching clip on her phone, revealing that perhaps her friend Taylor, who did Marie’s hair and makeup for the show, recorded it without her knowledge.
Marie said in the caption that the images of her longtime friends brought back so many memories of the shows performed over 11 years. The photos rekindled the thoughts of all the times throughout the years she had prayed before she took the stage.
A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marie revealed that her parents, George and Olive Osmond, always instilled in their nine children the importance and power of prayer. Marie’s siblings include Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy. Marie noted that being prayerful is something that she does each and every day for myriad reasons.
View this post on Instagram
I was organizing photos on my phone last night as I was flying home from the Symphonic Christmas show at @MoheganSun. It was quite cathartic as I looked back through this past year’s photos and realized all that’s happened. As I organized them, this video stood out to me. For 11 years before every show, we would all gather in a circle on the stage and say a prayer. This video is unique because it was the prayer given for our final show in Vegas, and I didn’t know it was on my phone! I guess Taylor who does my hair & make-up must have recorded it, and it touched my heart! It brought back so many tender memories of the shows there, but also it rekindled all the years I have prayed before I performed throughout my life. Our parents instilled in all of us the importance and power of prayer and we have ALL continued pray, not just for shows but throughout our days. My mom would tell me there are 3 things to include in my prayers. First start out always being thankful—prayer is a great time to reflect on all our blessings no matter how hard the day was. It sets a place of gratitude. Then ask forgiveness for things we have done wrong. This is a great time for self evaluation as Father in Heaven is there to listen in love. There is no better feeling than going to Father to find peace and cleanse the heart. And last, my Mom taught me to ask for what we need help with, no matter how big or how small. The Lord said, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: For everyone that asketh receiveth, he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocked it shall be opened.” That is a powerful promise! I hope this Sunday you might use the amazing gift of prayer in your lives and know of it’s great blessings. This season is a time to pray. As I sang last night ”Angels We Have Heard On High” the words touched my heart “Come adore on bended knee, Christ the Lord the New Born King!" Go to my Facebook page to read the rest of my #SundayMessage! ♥️ #HappySunday
The video has been watched over 35,000 times and counting by Marie’s Instagram followers.
Fans reacted positively to the clip and posted their sentiments in the comments section.
“Thank you for being a light and example in this world. You’re so inspiring,” said one follower of the entertainer.
A second fan commented, “Thank you and your brothers and family for your boldness. I’ve loved all of you since we were all kids! Much love and blessings to you.”
“This is beautiful. Your mom taught you what my mom & grandma taught me. Prayer is a powerful weapon,” said a third fan of the video.
Marie uses her Instagram page to not only share sweet photos of her family, friends, and work-related projects but also to inspire others with her faith.
Each Sunday, she shares some of her feelings regarding her devout faith using the hashtag #Sundaymessage. Many of these photos and videos are some of her most-viewed on the social media site.
View this post on Instagram
Well we made it over the finish line and I only limped a little!! ????♥️ Last night as ‘Donny and Marie’ we sang together again but this time was for the last time. I’m not losing him, we are, after all, still brother and sister and I’ll see him at Christmas???? But ‘Donny and Marie’ will be different now. Change is a good reminder that it’s the only thing in life that IS consistent. ???? But this is one of those times when it isn’t easy to move forward without tears. The Flamingo was exactly the “stay at home job” I needed and Donny and I both felt God’s hand in everything we did. During this time I literally got my life back on track. I was a single mom with 8 kids and a lot of baggage – along with their broken hearts to heal. Performing with Donny provided stability for my children by not traveling and for the first time I felt peace. I could be a mom and still do what I loved with someone I trusted, my brother Donny – I love you Donny! Thank you for being my big brother♥️ I believe one of the main reasons Heavenly Father put us back to together was to have support for my children when my son Michael passed. We found strength from family and our new family of friends @FlamingoVegas My greatest gift was remarrying the love of my life Steve Craig. Also four of our children got married and I became a grandmother.????. Another huge blessing in my life was reuniting with dear friends and managment team Greg and Darla Sperry. Then there are the fans! You have been such a blessing in my life and I have God to thank for that.But I’m not a new person as I go forward, just more refined…. like silver: “For thou, O God, hast proved us: thou hast tried us, as silver is tried” (Psalms 66:10) … I love the analogy of silver being refined. Go to my Facebook page for the analogy of this story and more or MarieOsmond.com #SundayMessage So: May tomorrow be a perfect day. May you find love and laughter along the way. May God keep you in his tender care Till he brings us together again! I love you all….. Make sure you tune in to @thetalkcbs tomorrow (Monday) to go behind-the-scenes of our last day at @flamingovegas
Since retiring from her Las Vegas performances with brother Donny, Marie has more time to focus on her latest project, as a host of CBS’ The Talk, alongside Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve. She is also touring as a solo act in select performances across the United States.