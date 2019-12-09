Marie Osmond Shares Throwback Vegas Video To Instagram: ‘It Touched My Heart’

Marie Osmond shared a throwback Vegas video taken during a special time for the cast and crew of the Donny & Marie Show to Instagram, writing in the caption that “it touched my heart.”

The clip depicts the cast and crew of the elaborate stage production — which wrapped in November after an 11-year run at the Flamingo Hotel on the famed Las Vegas strip — coming together to create a prayer circle before the show.

Little did Marie know that someone had taken her phone and recorded the final circle the group participated in, captured moments before their last show.

The singer and entertainer revealed she did not even know she had the touching clip on her phone, revealing that perhaps her friend Taylor, who did Marie’s hair and makeup for the show, recorded it without her knowledge.

Marie said in the caption that the images of her longtime friends brought back so many memories of the shows performed over 11 years. The photos rekindled the thoughts of all the times throughout the years she had prayed before she took the stage.

A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Marie revealed that her parents, George and Olive Osmond, always instilled in their nine children the importance and power of prayer. Marie’s siblings include Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy. Marie noted that being prayerful is something that she does each and every day for myriad reasons.

The video has been watched over 35,000 times and counting by Marie’s Instagram followers.

Fans reacted positively to the clip and posted their sentiments in the comments section.

“Thank you for being a light and example in this world. You’re so inspiring,” said one follower of the entertainer.

A second fan commented, “Thank you and your brothers and family for your boldness. I’ve loved all of you since we were all kids! Much love and blessings to you.”

“This is beautiful. Your mom taught you what my mom & grandma taught me. Prayer is a powerful weapon,” said a third fan of the video.

Marie uses her Instagram page to not only share sweet photos of her family, friends, and work-related projects but also to inspire others with her faith.

Each Sunday, she shares some of her feelings regarding her devout faith using the hashtag #Sundaymessage. Many of these photos and videos are some of her most-viewed on the social media site.

Since retiring from her Las Vegas performances with brother Donny, Marie has more time to focus on her latest project, as a host of CBS’ The Talk, alongside Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve. She is also touring as a solo act in select performances across the United States.