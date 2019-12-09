‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Claims She Was ‘Drugged’ In Concerning Twitter Post, Tells Fans She’s ‘So High’

Brandi Glanville shared the post over the weekend.

Brandi Glanville garnered concern from her many fans and followers on Sunday, December 8, when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took to her Twitter page to suggest she had been drugged.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine, Glanville shared three tweets with her online audience in the early morning hours, the first of which stated that she was “pretty sure I just got drugged.”

“It’s def just molly,” she added in another tweet.

Then, in a third, she said she was “so high.”

While the longtime reality star, who shares two sons with her former husband Eddie Cibrian, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, has since returned to Twitter to let her followers know that she is okay, the tweets were certainly concerning and she never fully explained what happened to her over the weekend.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Glanville shared a tear-filled video on her Instagram page in April after being spotted leaving the Mr. Chow restaurant intoxicated after a fun night out with her friends. In the video, Glanville fought back against criticism online from those who felt she should be setting a better example for her children.

“For those of you that want to judge me, you can, all you want, but I’m telling you I’m embarrassed. Sometimes, you know, you see your friends with their perfect husbands, and they get to have their kids full-time, and, you know, I don’t have that,” she explained.

Glanville went on to admit that she was worried about growing old alone before acknowledging that she has embarrassed her two kids.

Also in April, Glanville took to her Twitter page, where she told her fans and followers that she was suffering from depression and had recently switched her medication. She then encouraged her critics to stop sending her negative comments and said they could push her over the edge.

“I’m sad and ashamed isn’t that enough?” she asked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville will be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, along with a number of other former housewives, including Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Eileen Davidson, all of whom were recently seen filming for the upcoming episodes of the show at a party thrown by Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Although Glanville is expected to appear on Season 10, she is not expected to be featured in a full-time position.