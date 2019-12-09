‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Hint That Nina Finds Out The Truth About Something Big

There are many secrets just waiting to be told on General Hospital and some have been kept for a very long time. Liesl Obrecht seems to be the keeper of secrets in Port Charles, but her niece may just give her a run for her money. Spoilers for the next two weeks seems to suggest that the Crimson editor will find out the truth about something that will shock her.

The week of December 9 seems to be the lead up to Nina finding out the truth about one of secrets being kept. On Friday, December 13, SheKnows Soaps indicates that Nina will be aghast about something. That seems to hint that it is something shocking that takes her by surprise. Since she is onto Valentin’s secret that he was the one who instigated the whole Sasha fiasco and she now has figured out that Nikolas is still alive, that strongly suggests that maybe Nina will somehow learn about the baby swap.

News will be spreading about Lucas and Brad’s car accident soon enough, but it looks like the secret will be kept mum for a while longer. General Hospital fans are so ready for Michael to get his son back. However, Lucas may not remember Brad’s confession when he wakes up. But what about Liesl? She could spill the truth anytime. Spoilers say that by Monday, Nina will learn the truth, but it doesn’t say what that will be.

Nina sees opportunity in Ava's current situation, West Coast. What will come of her visit to Shadybrook?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @MauraWest @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/C8AfldDVAp — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 5, 2019

A couple of days later, Nina is expected to confront her aunt Liesl about something. It all seems to be connected somehow. These hints lead to a strong possibility that Nina could find out that Wiley is Michael and Nelle’s son. If that should prove to be true, then she could be the one who spills the news to Michael. Of course, things are never quite that simple on soaps.

Loading...

Nelle is currently serving her time in prison, but it appears that she may have a plan to get out. She is anxious about Wiley’s future after she learned about the accident and she may do something drastic soon. There is no doubt that Nelle will try her best to cause some trouble for both Brad and Michael. The baby swap story line has been going on way too long, according to the General Hospital fan base. Most are ready for it to end.

Nina seems to have the upper hand when it comes to Valentin and Nik. It may also be the same when she learns yet another truth that needs to be told.