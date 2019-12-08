Steve Bannon Says Hillary Clinton Is ‘Waiting For Her Shot’ To Save Democrats From Michael Bloomberg

During an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon spoke about a possible 2020 presidential run by former candidate Hillary Clinton, The Hill reports.

According to Bannon, Clinton is indeed waiting to entire the race for a fairly specific reason.

“Hillary Clinton is waiting for her shot to come in and say, ‘I’m going to save the Democratic Party,’ that Michael Bloomberg is a liberal or moderate Republican. He’s not a Democrat.”

Bannon suggests that Clinton’s recent interview with Howard Stern was confirmation that the former Secretary of State is planning to enter the Democratic primary. The 66-year-old political strategist also said that he doesn’t believe any of the current candidates are currently in a position to win the Democratic primary.

Although Clinton previously said she would not enter the 2020 race, rumors have continued to swirl around a possible entry. In addition, a top Clinton aide said that while chances of Clinton making a presidential bid are low, they are “not zero.”

Per The Hill, Bannon previously made similar comments back in March, stating that Clinton is waiting for an opening to enter the 2020 race.

“Secretary Clinton has said that she’s not running, but you know, she’s in the bullpen waiting for the call,” he said, adding that the priority of the Democratic Party is a candidate that can beat Donald Trump.

Banno continued to note the possibility that no candidate will be able to break from the primary pack and have good odds for defeating the president next year.

“And they’re going to fall in line with whoever they think can beat Donald Trump,” Bannon said, adding that he did not at the time see anyone in the Democratic field that could beat Trump.

Bannon also previously said he believed Clinton’s increased public appearances were a sign that she was eyeing entry into the race, Vanity Fair reported.

“Hillary Clinton is doing a whole thing. A meeting this week for a book…she said [Trump is] an illegal president, illegitimate president…he’s a clear and present danger.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clinton claimed last month during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live that she is facing pressure to enter the 2020 race. She also said that she feels a “sense of responsibility” because she faced Trump in 2016 and lost, despite winning the popular vote. According to Clinton, Trump is undermining United States democracy, and she wants to “retire him.”

Regardless, Clinton said in the same interview she had no plans to run at the time.