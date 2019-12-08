Caroll Spinney Dead, Voice Of Big Bird On ‘Sesame Street’ Passed Away At Age 85

Carroll Spinney, Sesame Street legendary puppeteer, died in his Connecticut home at the age of 85 after a long battle with Dystonia.

Spinney began voicing the characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch in 1969 and under the direction of Jim Henson, brought the puppets to life for over 50 years.

“Caroll Spinney’s contributions to Sesame Street are countless. He not only gave us Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, he gave so much of himself as well. We at Sesame Workshop mourn his passing and feel an immense gratitude for all he has given to Sesame Street and to children around the world,” Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said.