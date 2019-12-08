WWE News: Mike Kanellis Reveals His Main Issue With Recent Emasculation Storyline

WWE superstar Mike Kanellis recently appeared on the Swing and Mrs. podcast to discuss his career. During the interview, he was asked about a recent storyline which saw him emasculated by his pregnant wife Maria, who claimed that he wasn’t the father of their child while mocking him on episodes of Monday Night Raw.

As quoted by 411Mania, Kanellis revealed that the storyline didn’t bother him and that he’s always open to participating in angles that are “outside the box.” However, he does have one major issue with how the storyline played out.

“My only issue was it didn’t go anywhere. And if I’m going to do a storyline like that, I’d like for it to go somewhere. I think the fans would like for it to go somewhere, there should be a payoff. There should be something that happens so you can either say ‘Yay’ or ‘Boo.’ But for me, the fact that it just stopped and then moved [to Rusev and Lana], it’s like, ‘Well, what was the point of all of that?'”

The storyline can be viewed as a precursor for the current love triangle between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev. In fact, Maria even said that Rusev was the father of her child upon his return to action, which subsequently led to Lana accusing him of cheating on her a few weeks later. However, Maria’s name hasn’t been mentioned during the love triangle storyline at the time of this writing.

Kanellis is one of several WWE superstars to have requested their release from the company earlier this year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the superstar had his request denied by the company, but he appears to be much happier with his position these days.

During the interview, Kanellis revealed that he wanted to leave WWE because he felt “stuck” in the company. The superstar recently overcame a drug addiction, and now that he’s sober he wants to prove that he’s one of the best wrestlers on the planet.

Kanellis also revealed that he’s grateful to WWE for providing him and his family with a comfortable life. He also said that the company didn’t judge him when he opened up about his addiction issues, and that they’ve supported Maria’s pregnancy since the couple made it public knowledge.

However, Kanellis has still found in-ring time hard to come by in recent times, and it remains to be seen if he’ll stick around when his current contract expires.