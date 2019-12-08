Fotis Dulos Sends A Message To His Missing Estranged Wife Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos publicly wished his missing wife happy holidays.

Missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May 24. Earlier this week, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, sent her a message publicly. While standing outside the courthouse in Hartford, Connecticut he wished her and his children a happy holiday, according to CBS News.

His message is bizarre for several reasons. First of all, he is one of the two primary suspects involved in the case of Jennifer’s disappearance. Thus, his holiday greeting seems ill-timed. In addition, law enforcement no longer believe that Jennifer is alive.

“All I want to say is that I wish Jennifer and her family happy holidays and I just pray that they give my kids my love and my best wishes,” Fotis said when asked for his comments.

He was not able to talk further about the ongoing investigation because of a gag order set in place by the judge presiding over the case.

There are new developments in the case of a missing Connecticut mother, Jennifer Dulos, who vanished more than three months ago. Dulos’ husband sat down for an exclusive interview with @NBCNews and says he believes his wife is still alive. pic.twitter.com/mMuLjQGE5q — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 6, 2019

Fotis appeared in court on Wednesday for the second day of a civil trial filed against him by Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber. Farber is suing Fotis because she claims he never paid her late husband back the $2 million he gave him to start his real estate business.

The lawsuit is hardly the most significant of Fotis’ worries right now, however. He and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis both face charges of tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation in connection to Jennifer’s disappearance. They have both been arrested twice since Jennifer went missing and bailed out both times.

On the night that Jennifer went missing, two figures closely resembling Troconis and Fotis were captured on video surveillance dropping bags in various dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes. A blood like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA was also found on the seat of one of Fotis’ vehicles, further incriminating him.

At the time that Jennifer disappeared, she was going through a nasty divorce and custody battle with Fotis. Now her children live with her mother in New York. In a recent statement, a close friend of Jennifer’s, Carrie Luft, discussed how the kids have been doing, as The Inquisitrpreviously reported.