NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Trade Would Enable Nets To Create ‘Modern Version’ Of 2015-16 Cavaliers

Will the Nets consider forming 'Big Three' of Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving?

After months of telling NBA teams that they have no intention of trading him, rumors are currently circulating that the Cleveland Cavaliers are already willing to listen to trade offers for All-Star power forward Kevin Love. Several NBA teams who are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship title are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Love. According to Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, one of the potential trade destinations of Love before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline is the Brooklyn Nets.

The potential acquisition of Love won’t make the Nets an instant title contender in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, when Kevin Durant fully recovers from an injury and regains his All-Star form, Urbina believes that trading for Love would enable the Nets to create the “modern version” of the Cavaliers’ core that made history in the 2015-16 NBA season by becoming the first NBA team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

“Another playoff team in need of a power forward, the Brooklyn Nets would also make sense as potential Love suitors. Without an injured Kevin Durant, Brooklyn isn’t expected to compete for a title this season, but acquiring Love would raise their ceiling and put them on the same tier as everyone behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the East. Plus, with Kyrie Irving in the fold and Durant set to return next season, having the modern version of the 2015-16 title-winning Cavaliers, with Durant playing the role of LeBron James, could appeal to the Nets.”

If they are serious about fully dominating the Eastern Conference and ending their decades of title drought, trading for Love makes a lot of sense for the Nets. Though he has defensive issues, Love would give the Nets an All-Star caliber big man who is a reliable scoring option, incredible rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. This season, the 31-year-old power forward is averaging 16.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Love won’t be needing to make huge adjustments with his game in Brooklyn. With the three years he spent with Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland, Love has managed to learn how to efficiently play in an off-ball capacity, making it easier for him to accept the role as the Nets’ third wheel.

However, though he’s already officially available on the trading block, bringing Love to Brooklyn comes with a price. Aside from finding ways to match Love’s massive contract, the Nets would also need to include a young player or a future first-round pick in the trade package to convince the Cavaliers to make a deal.