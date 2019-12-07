Todd Chrisley Embraces His Instagram Haters As ‘Motivators’

As his 2 million Instagram followers know, Todd Chrisley is no stranger to a pretty regular amount of trolling and negativity in the comments of his posts. The Chrisley Knows Best star, however, doesn’t let the hate and negativity get him down. Instead, he embraces it and welcomes it as motivation.

It was roughly 24 hours ago that Todd shared a meme on his profile. The meme featured a green background and white lettering that discussed gossip, praying, and being perfect.

In the caption of the meme, Todd noted that perfection was something he “gave up on.” He explained that he realized being perfect wasn’t something anyone could do. He, however, encourages people to consider to send prayers.

Sharing memes with words of wisdom and adding to them in the caption of the post is something Todd does pretty regularly.

Todd is also known to be fairly active in the comments of his Instagram posts as well. He makes a habit of responding to both positive and negative comments.

“I think if I were you, I would pay someone to erase any hateful comments. Reading those can’t be good for you. I’m sorry that some people have that much hate in their heart.” One follower penned as they admitted to having a problem with all the negativity in the post.

Todd respectfully disagreed as he replied: “no, my haters are my motivators, Im glad I give them a reason to rise each day.”

Another follower added: “I really like u and ur family – but your sounding bitter these days!”

Again, Todd corrected the individual noting he wasn’t bitter anymore: “well I’m glad you like us Sara, no bitterness on my part, God took that from me years ago when I understood that if he stood with me those that stood against me didn’t matter.”

Both comments with responses from Todd were quickly flooded with dozens of other replies as the rest of his followers chimed in with their own thoughts on the topics of conversation.

Most opened up about how much they enjoyed seeing Todd’s responses to people in the comment section. Some even jested that a hater is really just a fan that doesn’t want to admit they are a fan.

Todd must’ve been feeling especially wise yesterday as this wasn’t the only meme he shared on his profile. He also shared a separate meme that discussed the difference between easy days and hard days. The meme explained that defining who someone is as a person is less about achievement and more about survival.

While the meme about good and bad days hit his profile before the one about perfection, it didn’t seem to attract nearly as much attention as his most reason meme. Comparably, his perfection and prayers meme accumulated over 60,000 likes and over 2,000 comments while the one about good and bad days only pulled in over 17,000 and over 600 comments.

In the comments of the slightly older meme, his fans agreed that finding a way to continue to move forward was more important then worrying about what you would win when you get there.