NFL Rumors: New England Patriots Could Seize Second Opportunity To Trade For Odell Beckham Jr.

The New England Patriots missed out on the first chance to snag Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, but are trying not to let the opportunity pass again.

With the Patriots in need of addressing its depleted wide receiver corps this offseason, the rumors of a second run at Beckham are picking up steam. As Sports Illustrated reported, the Patriots could have a “major opportunity” this offseason to deal for Beckham despite losing out to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the year. The report cited NFL insider Incarcerated Bob of IBN Sports Wrap, who noted that Beckham is already looking for a way off of a disappointing Browns team, and the team’s front office may be willing to grant his request.

Beckham has shown some hints of his unhappiness, refusing to say this week whether he saw a long-term future in Cleveland.

“What’s the future hold? I don’t know, I don’t know the answers for that,” he told reporters, via Yahoo! Sports.

“Right now, I’m just taking it a day at a time, trying to finish healthy, trying to win these last four games and see what happens.”

Beckham later clarified that he was not unhappy with being on the Browns and wasn’t trying to find a way out, but if he were to be available, the Patriots could jump at the chance to snag him. The Sports Illustrated report noted that Beckham would drastically improve the team’s struggling offense and could help convince Tom Brady to stay for one more year.

As The Inquisitr had noted, there are growing rumors that Brady may leave New England after the season to finish his career with another team. Brady’s contract is set to void after this season, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has already put his New England-area home up for sale — as has Brady’s personal trainer.

One of the biggest sources of frustration for Brady this year has been the poor play of his receiver corps, the report noted.

“Brady has been visibly frustrated during press conferences and games this season because of his receivers’ inability (outside of Julian Edelman) to get separation and give the 42 year old someone to throw to downfield,” the report noted.

“One would imagine that if Belichick doesn’t do something this offseason to help drastically improve New England’s offense, it would only hurt their chances of retaining Brady in 2020.”

The report added that the way the Patriots finish the season could have a huge bearing on whether Brady returns, or the team tries to make a run for Beckham. If Brady does decide to leave, it could send the Patriots into an immediate rebuilding period where a trade for Beckham would be much less likely.