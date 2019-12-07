‘Marriage Story’ Actor Adam Driver Describes Immense Difficulty Of Shooting The Heartbreaking Film

Marriage Story dropped on Netflix earlier this week, and the response to the film has been overwhelming, to say the least. Viewers have admitted to being all caught up in their feelings while watching the drama which delivers Oscar-worthy performances by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. As hard as it might be for some people to watch Marriage Story, it appears as if it was just as difficult to shoot, accord to its star actor. Driver recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for a recent Actor Roundtable with fellow actors Adam Sandler, Shia LeBeouf, Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx, and Robert DeNiro where he delved into the immense difficulty of shooting the new movie.

“Usually there’s like one scene in a movie or maybe two that you’re dreading. With this one, every scene felt like it’s all too early in the schedule. It’s too early… and then maybe we can put it to next week, but then next week’s was worse,” the actor admitted. “Again, I think that’s a testament to good writing. Every scene felt [like] the stakes were incredibly high. They all felt urgent. They all felt necessary. There wasn’t a part that you could take out where the movie would survive without.”

Marriage Story follows a couple going through a divorce but doesn’t focus on the heartbreaking split the way most divorce movies tend to do. Driver was asked about the most difficult scene in the movie to shoot when he gave his lengthy aforementioned response, and his tough time shooting can be attributed to the writer and director of the film, Noah Baumbach.

One peek into the #MarriageStory trend on Twitter will prove Driver’s sentiments to be correct. Many viewers are having a tough time watching the flick, while plenty of others are noting the reality of divorce the film was able to capture.

Loading...

Adam Graham of The Detroit News described the movie best saying, Marriage Story is “a mix of pleasure and pain that cuts so deep it leaves a scar.”

The film is currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 97 percent and many are saying Driver will definitely earn himself his first Oscar for his role as Charlie. Nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards have not yet been announced but a snub to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor would certainly leave jaws dropped across Hollywood. Some have considered Driver to be too comedic to play a villain or a serious role, but his performance is proving everyone wrong. Johansson is also expected to receive a nomination for Marriage Story which would be her first Oscar-nod to date.