‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nick Drops A Bombshell

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview shows that Nick has finally had all he can stand of Chelsea living with Adam. Plus, Devon drops a bombshell on Elena.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) share some delicious looking desserts. As they eat their treats, Victoria drops some wisdom on her brother. She says that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) must choose between Nick and Adam (Mark Grossman). With Chelsea dating Nick and living with Adam because of Connor (Judah Mackey), it is causing too many issues for Chelsea and Nick’s relationship. Chelsea living with her ex-husband indefinitely is not a viable solution.

Finally, Nick tells Chelsea how he feels. He’s tried so hard to be supportive because he knows that Chelsea is Connor’s mom, and Connor needs Chelsea in his corner. However, at this point, it’s too much for Nick. He wants to know if Chelsea’s grand plan is to live with Adam until Connor goes off to college, which could be anywhere from 10 years to 10 months, given how children tend to age on soaps. Even so, whatever the amount of time, Nick isn’t willing to go on for much longer the way things are between him and Chelsea with her playing house at Adam’s too. Nick finally tells Chelsea that he’s not sure he can keep dating her the way things are going, and Chelsea looks stunned by Nick’s confession. It seems highly unlikely that Chelsea will choose Nick over Connor, though, so these two may be headed to splitsville this week.

Today on #YR, Adam worries about his influence on Connor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/xg8qOdrQzk pic.twitter.com/6vKMiyLMTO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 7, 2019

Meanwhile, things come to a head with Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Ever since Amanda (Mishael Morgan) showed up in Genoa City looking just like Hilary, things haven’t been great. Elena realizes how much turmoil Amanda causes Devon, and she’s pushed him several times to stop obsessing.

However, Devon isn’t able to let it go. His money is missing, and he truly believes that Amanda had something to do with it because there’s no way her looking like Hilary is just a coincidence. When Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Devon some details about Amanda’s past, Devon knows that he has to dig deeper to find out what is going on with his late wife’s doppelganger. No doubt, Elena will not like Devon’s next moves, and he goes ahead and tries to break things off with her. Devon tells Elena that she deserves somebody better than him. Whether or not she agrees remains to be seen.