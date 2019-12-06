Tinsley Mortimer Fuels Rumors She’ll Quit ‘RHONY’ After Getting Engaged To Scott Kluth By Skipping Cast Trip

Tinsley Mortimer is rumored to be leaving New York City for good.

Could Tinsley Mortimer be leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City just weeks after getting engaged to on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth at the end of last month?

According to a report from People magazine on December 5, Mortimer was noticeably absent from photos shared by Sonja Morgan that were taken during a cast trip to Mexico. Instead, returning cast members Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley were seen posing alongside new cast member Leah McSweeney.

In Morgan’s caption, the reality star and designer told her co-stars she was with her girls on the beach and enjoying their resort. She also including the hash tag for The Real Housewives of New York City, which seemingly confirmed that the majority of the trip would be filmed for the show’s upcoming 12th season.

As the outlet revealed to readers, Mortimer also skipped filming on scenes for Season 12 in October after confirming she and Kluth were back on and flying to Chicago to spend time with him. Then, just one month later, with rumors swirling in regard to Mortimer’s potential exit from the series, Kluth popped the question to Mortimer in front of the Chicago Water Tower with Christmas carolers singing in the background.

Mortimer began dating Kluth in 2017 after meeting through Mortimer’s former Real Housewives of New York City co-star Carole Radziwill during the series’ ninth season.

During an interview with People magazine in June, when she and Kluth were taking time off from their relationship, Mortimer admitted that her role on The Real Housewives of New York City has put a strain on their relationship.

“He tried,” Mortimer said. “It was just too much for him.”

“My life is my life,” she added. “The show is an important part of my life. I understand that there are people that don’t always want to be exposed to that and I can’t assume that they would. It’s a give and a take.”

As The Inquisitr reported in November, reports claiming Mortimer was planning to quit The Real Housewives of New York City once she got engaged to Kluth began swirling after she missed a cast event in New York City. However, at the time, an insider told Radar Online that Mortimer, who was not yet engaged to Kluth at the time, was not quitting the show and was actually planning to rejoin her co-stars to film scenes for Season 12 the following week.