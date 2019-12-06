‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Confirms She And Lala Kent Have A New Song Coming Soon

Scheana Marie shared the news on Twitter.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere isn’t the only thing Scheana Marie and Lala Kent are looking forward to. In addition to preparing for Lala’s upcoming wedding with fiancé Randall Emmett, the co-stars will soon be releasing a brand new song to their many fans and followers.

According to a report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish on December 6, Scheana shared the exciting news with a post on Twitter earlier this week.

“Y’all, Lala and I just killed some choreography for our new song/video we are shooting this week!” Scheana tweeted on December 3, confirming the name of their upcoming song is “Like A Boss.”

While Scheana didn’t reveal when exactly her new song with Lala would be released, she encouraged her online audience to stay tuned for more details before asking for suggestions on what her and Lala’s “rap duo” name should be.

Following her request, Scheana received a number of possible names, including “Schalala,” “Schea-la,” and “Blocked by Jax on Twitter,” which became a popular phrase during production on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 after Jax Taylor blocked a number of his co-stars, including Scheana, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix.

Another one of Scheana’a followers suggested the name “Not About the Pasta,” which is a phrase James Kennedy coined during the show’s seventh season.

After sharing the news of “Like A Boss,” Scheana was met with tons of excitement on Twitter but at the same time, one person took it upon himself to suggest that the song title wasn’t creative or original. In response, Scheana shared even more news with her audience, explaining that her and Lala’s new song was actually the title of the movie it is associated with.

“It’s the name of the movie this song will be a promotion of, but thanks for the input,” she stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana and Lala have been staying close, along with the rest of their co-stars, as they prepare for the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres in January, and recently, Lala opened up about Scheana’s new boyfriend, Brock Davies, during an interview with People magazine.

“[Scheana] doesn’t have to brag about him because his actions speak for themself,” Lala said. “And he’s so hot. He’s a snack and a teddy bear.”

Scheana was linked to The Bachelorette alums Robby Hayes and Demario Jackson earlier this year after briefly dating co-star Adam Spott on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.