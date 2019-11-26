‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Scheana Marie’s New Boyfriend Is A Hot Teddy Bear

Scheana Marie confirmed her new romance earlier this month.

Lala Kent is a fan of the new man in Scheana Marie‘s life, Brock Davies.

During a recent interview with People magazine, the Vanderpump Rules cast members opened up about Scheana and Brock’s romance, with Lala telling the magazine that Brock is “so hot” and labeling him as a “teddy bear.”

“I’m happy,” Scheana said. “I don’t feel like I need to brag about him because I know he’s not going anywhere.”

According to Scheana, Brock is super nice and treats her the way she deserves to be treated.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Scheana spent the seventh season of the series casually conducting a friends with benefits relationship with Adam Spott, who worked alongside her at SUR Restaurant, but after also dating a few other people, their relationship came to an abrupt end at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement party.

Before Spott, Scheana dated actor Robert Parks Valletta and was married to former husband Mike Shay.

While Scheana may have felt the need to push her former love interests on her many fans and followers, both she and Lala agreed that when it comes to Brock, actions speak louder than words.

“And he’s so hot. He’s a snack and a teddy bear,” Lala explained.

Earlier this month, a source revealed to People magazine that Scheana and Brock have been dating for a couple months after meeting through mutual friends.

“The couple just returned from a visit to Brock’s native Australia, during which Brock surprised Scheana with a trip to Bali,” the insider revealed.

Although things between Scheana and Brock are still quite new, the source went on to say that Scheana seems “genuinely happy” with her boyfriend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, and James’ girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, reacted to her new romance during an interview with Us Weekly magazine while attending the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California earlier this month.

After James labeled Brock a “hunk,” Raquel echoed Lala’s statement and said, “He’s so hot.”

“He has an Australian accent. He lives in San Diego. I’ll tell you everything because I just met him. We got ready together … at the house,” she explained.

While the majority of Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules cast mates have only met Brock on FaceTime, Kristen said that despite her limited knowledge of Brock, she likes everything about him so far.