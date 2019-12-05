Idina Menzel Reveals She Prefers The ‘Frozen II’ Theme Song Over ‘Let It Go’ As Fans Gush Over The Movie

She also believes the second movie has a stronger plot.

The stunning star of the Frozen II movie, Idina Menzel, has revealed a big secret on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast.

Idina has piled on the praise for the second Frozen movie, saying she thinks it’s even better than the first. She’s even gone so far as to say she thinks the theme tune, Into The Unknown, is better than the first movie’s theme song, Let It Go.

The 48-year-old actress plays Queen Elsa in the Disney spectacular and believes that the second Frozen movie has both a stronger plot and better track compared with the first film, which came out in 2013. She shared her view with Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield, presenters on the podcast.

“I would just go on the record saying I think this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know? I love Let It Go, obviously; it’s one of the great gifts of my life to have this song and this character in my life and what it represents and how it’s allowed me to connect with audiences all over the world. It’s changed my life. But I actually really enjoy – except for the really high note that’s going to give me problems on a day where I have a cold – I’ve loved singing Into The Unknown.

“It makes me wanna cry, it gives me goosebumps when I listen to the underscore of it, the rolling bassline and the rhythm of everything. I just love it.”

Luckily fans seem to share Idina’s view when it comes to rating the two movies. Even though Frozen II came out on November 22 fans are still showering the movie with love on social media.

Holy MOLY. Frozen 2 was SO GOOD!! I think it was better than the first one and that one was great!! If you haven’t seen it yet ya need to ❄️❄️ — Rachellaa (@Rachellaa) December 5, 2019

“Should be studying for finals but here I am, thinking of Frozen II,” another fan gushed.

“I haven’t even seen Frozen II yet and I’m already obsessed with the songs…where is this supposed to lead?” added another.

Frozen II smashed records at the box office so it’s not surprising that so many people are singing its praise. Taking $350 million worldwide during its opening weekend, it’s is now the winner of the highest opening animated film of all time.

It’s no wonder that Idina hopes to continue Elsa’s story in future movies. BANG Showbiz recently revealed that when she was asked if she wanted to work on a third Frozen, Idina replied with a simple “of course.”

For now, though Idina is keeping pretty busy. Having just released her very own festive album, Christmas: A Season of Love, the singer is over the moon to have worked with the likes of Josh Gad and Billy Porter to produce it. She’s even got a feminist Christmas song, which she recorded with none other than Ariana Grande.