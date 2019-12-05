Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Rejects Ridge’s Ultimatum, Seemingly Ending Their Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 6 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will confront his wife to save their marriage. But will Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) heed her husband’s ultimatum, or does she still believe that she’s right about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson)?

Despite all Brooke’s wrongdoing, Ridge still loves her. As Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) pointed out to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), “Bridge” has a long and rich romantic history together. They go way back, and it would take a lot for them to walk away from each other. Even Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recently told her brother that she didn’t believe that they would actually end it.

However, Ridge will show up at the Logan estate with the divorce papers in hand, per She Knows Soaps. Ridge will plead with his wife to reconsider her position. As he told his father, a house where his son was not welcome was not a home. He will tell Brooke that he wants to give their marriage another chance, but then she has to forgive his son. The dressmaker is willing to put aside how she lied and tried to cover up his son’s “death” if she can do the same for Thomas.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Brooke will do no such thing. In fact, the promo shows that Brooke thinks that Ridge is asking her for the impossible.

“I’m not going to change the way I feel about Thomas,” Brooke says.

It appears that she would rather give up her marriage than back away from her feelings about Thomas. She doesn’t believe that she should even try to work through her issues with him.

It seems as if this will be the kiss of death for “Bridge’s” marriage. It is unlikely that Ridge will change his position on his son. After all, Thomas will always be in his life, and that would cause friction between him and Brooke.

Loading...

While both of them may be shattered at their goodbye, it seems as if their marriage is over. While Brooke’s future seems to be unclear at this point, Shauna has already told Ridge that she loves him. She would like nothing better than to be the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester. Judging by the kiss that the dressmaker gave the former Vegas showgirl earlier this week, it doesn’t seem as if Ridge is averse to the idea either.