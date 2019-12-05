Derick Dillard Is Writing A Book & Social Media Hopes It’s A Duggar Tell-All

Derick is about to become an author.

By all appearances, Derick Dillard is in the middle of a heated battle with not only TLC, but also with his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar. The former reality star has certainly not held his tongue when it comes to discussing the money he says he and his wife, Jill Duggar, was not paid by both parties. Now it appears he may have found another way to make money. He has recently revealed that he is in the early stages of writing a book.

Many fans, along with some critics of the Duggar family, have taken to Twitter to ask Derick a few questions about his situation with TLC and Jim Bob. In a thread on a post that is pinned to his account — originally written in 2017 — the dad of two has answered some questions and made a few statements, some that see him slamming the network he used to work for. He then seemingly made claims about Jim Bob keeping the money that all the family members have made from TLC. He also discussed a potential book.

On November 13, someone wrote on that Twitter thread that Derick should write a book about the Duggar family and that he would make lots of money doing it. Three weeks later, on December 4, Jill’s husband hopped back on Twitter to say that he is planning on doing just that.

“That’s the plan, but it will take longer to write because I do most of the outlining/writing on breaks from school,” Derick tweeted.

That statement got plenty of people excited, thinking that the law student could certainly expose some Duggar family secrets. One social media user wrote that they would actually be willing to donate money to help his project along. Others offered up some advice to get the ball rolling a little faster.

“Strike while the iron is hot and write it now. Finish school after!” someone tweeted in response to the statement.

Other fans weren’t quite so sure that writing a tell-all book would be a good idea. A few people were concerned about how Jill would be affected if her husband were to talk about her family publicly.

While it seems that Derick was referring to writing a book about his feud with TLC and with Jim Bob, he didn’t actually come right out and say what the topic would be. One Twitter user simply wrote that they want a tell-all book, not any kind of marital advice book.

Between his tweets about his father-in-law and the fact that Derick and Jill spent Thanksgiving with friends instead of family, Duggar fans are scratching their heads trying to figure out if there really is something big happening in the family. Derick previously made a comment that there was a storm brewing and a book may just be the storm he is talking about.