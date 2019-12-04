Khloe Kardashian Defends Malika & Khadijah Haqq’s Efforts To Reunite Her With Tristan Thompson On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is defending her best friends, Khadijah and Malika Haqq, after fans criticized the twins for helping Khloe’s cheating ex, Tristan Thompson, attempt to win her back during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star took to Twitter to tell fans to back off, according to Hollywood Life.

“I keep seeing people criticizing my best friends,” the Good American founder wrote on the social media site. “My best friends would never do anything to hurt me. I can say that will full confidence!”

Khloe continued on to say that viewers of the show can’t possibly know Malika and Khadijah’s true intentions in helping Tristan simply by watching the 44-minute-long show.

“Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I’m pretty sure is NOT perfect,” Khloe added. “People love to have an opinion when they’re behind a computer screen. I’m fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about.”

The December 1 episode showed Khadijah and Malika accompanying Khloe on a press appearance in Connecticut back in June. When the three stars arrived in Khloe’s hotel room, the mother of one found a diamond necklace on the bed. Confused, she asked how Tristan could have known where she was to deliver the extravagant gift, and Malika revealed that she and Khadijah were in on it.

In a confessional, Malika said that she thinks Khloe mostly wants to “have peace in her relationship with Tristan,” and she saw this gesture as a step toward Tristan making his ex feel better.

Malika also later said that it wasn’t “fully over” between Khloe and Tristan.

Fans on social media took issue with the twins’ decision to help Tristan given his past of cheating on her multiple times. One fan said that he “publicly humiliated” Khloe, but her friends seemed to want to brush it off because he bought her jewelry.

“Malika and her twin sister are disgusting how can they tear down Jordyn woods but help Tristan buy Khloe a birthday gift lmao,” another Twitter user wrote.

Later on in the episode, Khloe revealed that Tristan also bought her a promise ring. In the months since the episode was filmed, the basketball star has reportedly not stopped trying to win Khloe back.

Still, Khloe has made it clear that all she wants to be with Tristan are co-parents to their 1-year-old daughter, True. In another tweet, the star revealed that she and Tristan are co-parenting “so well” right now.