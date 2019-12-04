Gwen Stefani Stuns In Bra-Baring Sheer Top, High-Waisted Red Bottoms, And Fishnets

John Legend joked that he and Gwen Stefani looked like they were in the same band.

Gwen Stefani rocked a festive red and black ensemble for Tueday night’s episode of The Voice, and fans were in love with her latest look. Her ensemble also had costar John Legend commenting on how well their vibrant outfits complemented each other.

After Gwen was finished filming, she took to Instagram to share a few photos of her eye-catching attire. The 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman won’t get many more chances to show off her award-winning style now that the number of contestants on The Voice have been whittled down to eight singers, so she’s making the most of the final episodes of the season by majorly upping her fashion game. Gwen’s most recent outfit consisted of a tight black top covered with glittering sequins. It featured a conservative shape with long sleeves and a mock neck. However, the garment was sheer, so it provided a peek at the black bra Gwen was wearing underneath.

Gwen Stefani’s stunning top was tucked into a pair of extremely short red hot pants. Her uniquely-shaped structured bottoms featured a high waist that hit just an inch or so below Gwen’s visible bra. They were decorated with elaborate floral embroidery, which included red roses on green vines and small gold flowers. The ornate garment was also embellished with a few sparkling gems, which surrounded an intricate gold cross in the center of Gwen’s torso. The back of the hot pants was trimmed with long, beaded black fringe.

The “Rich Girl” singer completed her outfit with a pair of black fishnets and black suede thigh-high boots. Gwen also gave her garb a bit of flamenco flair by wearing a few large red silk roses in her platinum blond hair, which was pinned up in sculpted curls.

For her beauty look, Gwen sported black winged eyeliner and a bright red lip that perfectly matched the color of her hot pants and the roses in her hair.

Gwen Stefani’s 9.4 million Instagram followers gave her extravagant apparel rave reviews, comparing her to Marilyn Monroe and a Las Vegas showgirl. They’ve also rewarded the singer’s snapshots of her ensemble with over 123,000 likes and counting.

“Best look yet!!!” gushed one fan.

“Fashion queen slaying again,” another admirer remarked.

“So in love w this look! A work of art,” a third wrote.

In her Instagram stories, Gwen Stefani shared a video of John Legend reacting to her look. He was wearing a pair of red and black plaid pants with a suit jacket that featured the same pattern on the bottom half and a solid black top half. John remarked on how he and Gwen were wearing color-coordinated outfits.

Loading...

“We often look like we’re in the same band,” John said.

“We should start a band!” Gwen responded.

John Legend endorsed this idea.

“I think that’s the plan,” he remarked.

John isn’t the only star of The Voice who has commented on one of Gwen Stefani’s stylish ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, host Carson Daly remarked that a different outfit reminded him of Princess Elsa from Disney’s Frozen movies.