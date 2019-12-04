Dua Lipa Sparkles In Tiny Pink Dress At The 2019 MAMAs

Dua Lipa has been busy promoting her new music around the world and attended the MAMAs in Nagoya, Japan.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker showed up in a glittery pink mini dress and looked nothing short of stunning. Lipa sported her shoulder-length wavy blond and brunette-colored hair down and opted for a natural makeup look. The tiny dress showed off her incredible legs as well as the tattoos on her arms. Dua kept the accessories to a bare minimum and didn’t wear any necklaces but did sport a couple of rings. She rocked the ensemble with high heels that matched the garment.

The “Lost in Your Light” songstress attached numerous photos from the night to her Instagram account. For her caption, she referred to herself as a “girly girl” in capital letters.

The first image sees Lipa in a full-length shot that appears to be backstage at the awards show. She looked super-carefree and stuck her tongue out while she looked over her shoulder. Dua shared a mini video clip that saw her leaning against the wall with her arms spread out and poking her tongue out again. Her dress shimmered in the light and looked very eye-catching.

In the final two photos attached, Lipa fiercely posed on the red carpet. The first close-up picture showed the singer wearing a slight smile as her hair seemed to blow in the wind. In the second, she stood with her arms at her sides and struck a soft expression to the photographers.

In the span of three hours, her post proved to be very popular with her 36.7 million followers, racking up more than 1.4 million likes and over 6,800 comments.

“Shine bright like a diamond,” one user wrote.

“How is she a real living breathing person,” another shared.

“That dress looks like it’s been sprayed on. Gorgeous!!” a third fan remarked, adding multiple heart emoji.

“This dress is the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!” a fourth follower commented.

During the ceremony, she performed her latest single, “Don’t Start Now.” Lipa performed full choreography in a black bra with multiple straps, black pants, and metallic over-the-knee boots. The “New Rules” chart-topper was joined by female dancers who sported pink bodysuits and stilettos.

At the event, she won an award for International Favorite Artist and thanked everyone in the audience for their support.

“Don’t Start Now” serves as the lead single for her upcoming second album, Future Nostalgic. To support the record, Dua will continue to perform her songs on a world tour that kicks off in April in Spain.