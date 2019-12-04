‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, December 3: Wyatt Questions Sally About Liam & Rejects Elopement Idea

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 3 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who questioned Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) about her slip of the tongue. He couldn’t believe that Sally had called him “Liam” by mistake. He told the redhead that he wouldn’t compete with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) for the woman in his life again. Sally reassured him that he was the “sun, moon, and the stars.” Sally wanted to fly to Vegas that afternoon to prove to him that she wasn’t one of Liam’s women, but Wyatt refused. Sally told Wyatt that she just wanted to show him how much she loves him. They kissed and Sally promised that they were going to be okay, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) spied Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) kissing. After Ridge left, Quinn pulled her friend aside, as reported by The Inquisitr. Shauna spilled the beans and told her friend what had happened between her and the dressmaker. Quinn encouraged Shauna to go after Ridge because he was miserable in his marriage. However, she also warned Shauna about Ridge and Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) history. Shauna just wanted to be with Ridge forever, even though Brooke was the first love of his life and they shared such a strong connection.

It may be cold outside, but things are heating up on #BoldandBeautiful! ???? Do you see a future for Ridge and Shauna? pic.twitter.com/mJVnqTSLlF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 3, 2019

At Spencer Publications, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wanted to put Liam back to work on Eye on Fashion. Liam didn’t want to interfere with his brother’s job but Bill insisted that he had other plans for Wyatt on some jewelry projects. Talk turned to Wyatt and Sally. Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) recalled that Liam and Sally had been close at one stage. Liam said that Sally and Wyatt had something special. Bill wanted Liam to look out for Wyatt and Sally, even though he did not understand why Wyatt had not bought a ring for Sally yet.

Loading...

At Forrester Creations, Eric Forrester (John McCook) wanted Ridge to give more responsibility to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so that he could concentrate on his marriage. Ridge felt that his marriage was falling apart given that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was not even welcome in Brooke’s house.

Eric expressed his surprise that Ridge was coping so well and wanted to know if there was someone else. Ridge did not reply but Eric saw his answer on Ridge’s face. However, he told his father that he hadn’t crossed the line with Shauna yet.