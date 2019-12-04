Bizarre Commercial Featuring A Peloton Exercise Bike Mocked Online

An advertisement showing a husband buying his wife exercise equipment is facing a storm of backlash.

A commercial for an exercise bike has become major news for all the wrong reasons. Peloton released their rather bizarre holiday advertisement which features a husband buying his wife the exercise bike. The woman then documents her journey towards fitness by using the bike. However, many people think the video missed the mark a little bit and some are even dubbing it sexist, according to Fox News.

The clip starts out with the woman being surprised by the Peloton on Christmas morning by her husband. She’s excited but admittedly nervous to start using it. As the clip continues, she documents herself waking up early in the morning to workout and heading straight to the bike after work. At times, it is hard to tell if the commercial is meant to be taken seriously or as some sort of a joke.

At the end of the video, the woman gushes about the way this exercise bike changed her life.

“A year ago, I didn’t realize how much this would change me. Thank you,” she says to her husband, looking up at him emotionally.

Many people have complained on social media that the advertisement is sexist because the husband purchased this gift for his wife, thus essentially conveying that she needed to lose weight or that her body wasn’t acceptable as it already was. What further confused people was that the actress in the commercial was already quite thin.

.@hodakotb and @jennabushhager have some thoughts about the Peloton ad that has everyone talking! pic.twitter.com/KgQ7dn0qyd — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 3, 2019

“Nothing says ‘maybe you should lose a few pounds’ like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton,” joked reporter Siraj Hashmi.

Katie Way from Vice published an entire article on this commercial and everything she found to be wrong with it.

“Her grim motivation that pushes her to drag herself out of bed combined with exclaiming at the camera how blatantly, inexplicably nervous the Peloton makes her paint a bleak portrait of a woman in the thrall of a machine designed to erode her spirit as it sculpts her quads,” she wrote.

The Peloton brand has been silent on social media, not yet commenting on the media frenzy that their advertisement has caused.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is hardly the only advertisement in recent years that was received in an extremely negative light. Few can forget the infamous Pepsi commercial featuring Kendall Jenner. Jenner and the Pepsi brand were slammed for appearing to trivialize the Black Lives Matter movement.