‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals Plans For Baby Number Three ‘In The Near Future’

Briana DeJesus is the mom of two young girls, but the Teen Mom 2 star recently revealed that she isn’t finished having kids just yet. Despite being single at the moment, she is already thinking about baby number three and her plans on having one “in the near future.”

The mom-of-two recently took to her Instagram stories to do a question-and-answer session with her fans. While she only answered a handful of questions, her statements were definitely revealing.

First, one fan asked Briana if she “loves” living in Florida which she said that she does. Then, she was asked what her “go to” order at the popular coffee chain Starbucks is when she goes. She revealed that she likes to get a “Venti Green Tea Latte” and even revealed that she likes to have seven scoops of matcha along with some vanilla syrup. Then, she was asked if she plans on having any more kids.

“One more!!!!! In the near future!! Need a husband first lmao,” Briana said.

While she may currently be single, she was asked if someone could take her out on her Instagram question-and-answer session to which she replied, “Where we going? I like raw oysters and shrimp.”

Briana is already a mom to 8-year-old Nova and 2-year-old Stella. However, this isn’t the first time she has hinted at wanting another baby. Back in October, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about possibly getting married in the future as well as revealing what she would name a baby boy if she were to have one.

Loading...

She explained that she felt getting married and having a family was “every girls dream” and admitted that she wanted that, but not “right now.” Shen then revealed that if she were to ever have a son, she would keep with the name theme she started with her daughters and choose the name “Astro” for a boy.

Most recently, Briana dated a man named John and despite having a long-distance relationship, the two seemed to happy. However, as shown in the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, things weren’t going so well between the two and Briana ended the relationship via text message after purchasing a home in Florida for herself and her family.

While she may no longer be with John, it sounds like Briana is still thinking about her future and has some big plans in mind!