‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Iconic MTV Series

Members of the cast of Jersey Shore have taken to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the debut of the series that made them reality show superstars. They reflected on their feelings regarding the MTV show, which made its debut on December 3, 2009.

Jenni Farley shared one of the first cast photos ever taken of the original group which included herself, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

In the photo’s caption, seen below, Jenni noted how she couldn’t believe how many years it has been since the show introduced the world to what life on the Jersey Shore was like for a group of random twenty-somethings thrown together to live and work together for the summer.

Fans were thrilled at the throwback snap.

“I want this blown up into a full mural in the Smithsonian,” said one fan of the series, who loved the photo’s retro feel.

A second fan commented on the series, “That is insane. I watched it religiously and still throw on the old episodes. Funniest, best entertainment. Still is.”

“Damn what a time it was to be alive,” said a third follower of Jenni and a fan of the entire cast of the show.

Ronnie Magro posted a new photo to Instagram celebrating the show’s milestone where the cast, minus Sammi, came together to pose around a multi-tiered anniversary cake.

The confection, seen below, depicted many of the most memorable memories from the series, including a cast photo, a sunset (from Miami), the MTV logo, a cutout of the state of New Jersey, the leopard print many of the women liked to wear, and a photo of the front of the shore house, topped with the show’s iconic duck phone.

The show’s official Instagram page posted a throwback video in honor of the momentous occasion, sharing the moment that Nicole first uttered the words “the party’s here” as she entered the shore house, attached to the Shore Store, which has since become as popular a destination as any other in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

Fans were quick to comment on the above video clips.

“This makes me feel old,” said one viewer of the series.

A second fan remarked that the clip was quite iconic while a third loved how this group of strangers would eventually form their own family.

Jersey Shore was a runaway hit for MTV and lasted for six seasons, one trip to Miami and another to Florence, Italy before ending its initial run in 2012.

While participating in the series, Jenni would meet her now ex-husband Roger Mathews (with whom she shares two children) and Snooki would meet her husband and father of her three children Jionni LaValle.

The show returned to MTV in 2018 under a new name, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, welcomed back Angelina and said goodbye to Sammi.

Entertainment Tonight reported that since the show made its initial debut, it has since sparked a plethora of adaptations, including Floribama Shore (USA), Geordie Shore (UK), Gandia Shore (Spain), Warsaw Shore (Poland), Acapulco Shore (Mexico) and Super Shore (Europe).