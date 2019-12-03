‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shocks Fans With Ultrasound Post

Mom of three Mackenzie McKee has fans chattering after an Instagram post of an ultrasound photo. Now, some are wondering if the Teen Mom OG star is expecting again.

Mackenzie and her husband, Josh McKee, recently got back together after splitting for a while. Things between the two seem to be going well, but are they getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy into their family? Fans who visited her Instagram page on Monday may have gotten that impression as her latest post showed a picture of Mackenzie smiling above an ultrasound photo.

In the top photo, Mackenzie is wearing her long, blond hair down and her blue eyes shine as she smiles for the camera. It appears that she is wearing pink lipstick, and she looks gorgeous in the photo. Below her photo is an ultrasound picture that shows a baby. Of course, some fans would take that to mean that Mackenzie is expecting again.

With the photo, she included a caption that read, “Exciting news to share…” along with four red heart emoji. The caption would seem to solidify the news, except with it, she included a hashtag that read “link in bio.” Fans who went to her bio and clicked the link weren’t taken to an article about a potential pregnancy for the Teen Mom OG star, but rather to an article on Us Weekly that outlined some of the “cutest” baby announcements from celebrities. The article didn’t include Mackenzie in it, but it did showcase a baby announcement from a former Teen Mom OG star.

Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin were featured in the article with a photo that showcased the former couple announcing Bristol’s third pregnancy. The photo showed Dakota holding their daughter Sailor while Bristol’s son from a previous relationship stood beside her. Bristol held a sign that read, “Baby Meyer Spring 2017.” Bristol and Dakota welcomed their daughter Atlee in May 2017. The couple has since split. Bristol shared her life on Teen Mom OG for one season before deciding to leave the hit reality television show.

Mackenzie McKee, though, isn’t currently pregnant with baby No. 4. On the photo that she shared, she disabled comments so fans were not able to chime in with their thoughts on the post. The photo did, however, gain a lot of likes from Mackenzie’s many followers. As of Tuesday morning, the photo had been liked by over 3,900 fans.