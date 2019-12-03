‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Gets Support From Her Co-Stars As She Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Dog,

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star mourns the sudden death of her beloved Pomeranian pup.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is mourning the loss of her dog, Khaleesi. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a heartbreaking post about her Pomeranian pup after returning home from a family trip over the holiday weekend.

Teddi captioned a recent family photo that included Khaleesi as she broke the news of the white Pomeranian’s unexpected passing. The 38-year-old Bravo star wrote that her family was heartbroken as they had to say goodbye to their beloved pup “way too soon.”

The Real Housewives veteran did not reveal how her dog died, but she explained that an “accident” took place while Khaleesi was in “a place of care” while her family was out of town. Teddi did not appear to place blame as she wrote that “sometimes things happen out of your control.” She added that her family misses Khaleesi “dearly.”

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends offered support to Teddi. Fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Girardi and Kyle Richards posted sad face and broken heart emoji.

After RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley wrote, “So sorry, so sad,” a few commenters called out her involvement in last season’s Puppygate drama on the Bravo reality show. It should be noted that the Puppygate scandal had nothing to do with Teddi’s dog.

Teddi also received support from former Real World star Jamie Kern Lima, The Hills: New Beginnings star Jason Wahler, and several other Real Housewives stars.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Omg this breaks my heart, sending you all healing prayers.”

And Real Housewives of Dallas’ Stephanie Hollman told Teddi, “I am so sorry for your loss.”

Many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Khaleesi made frequent cameos on Teddi’s Instagram page. The sweet puppy recently appeared in the Mellencamp-Arroyave family’s 2019 holiday card. In the holiday photo, Teddi, her husband Edwin Arroyave, their children, Cruz, 5, Slate, 7, and Edwin’s daughter Isabella, 11, posed on the beach with Khaleesi. Teddi, who is expecting a baby girl next year, can be seen cradling her belly as her daughter Slate holds Khaleesi.

Just three days before sharing the sad news about Khaleesi, Teddi posted a birthday photo of Isabella holding the family dog. And earlier this year, the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp shared another Instagram photo of her kids holding Khaleesi, who was named after a character on the HBO drama Game of Thrones.

“Not a Game of Thrones spoiler— but Khaleesi is definitely the queen of our kingdom,” Teddi captioned the sweet pic in April.