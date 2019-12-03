‘Vikings’ Season 6: Newcomer Breaks Fans’ Hearts By Announcing That Ragnar Will Not be Returning

Fans were hopeful that dream sequences might result in Ragnar returning to 'Vikings' for the final season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

When Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) died in Season 4 of History Channel’s Vikings, many fans were left heartbroken by the loss. Since then, they have wondered whether the character would return, especially in the final season, even if it was only in dream sequences. However, according to Metro, this will not likely occur.

In an interview that Vikings newcomer Andrei Claude did with the outlet, he revealed that he would have loved for Fimmel to have returned for the final season.

“Travis Fimmel did a fantastic job bringing the character of Ragnar to life, and it would have been good to work with him. I don’t think he’ll be coming back in this season though.”

Claude will be featuring in Season 6 of Vikings as a character called Ganbaatar. According to the Daily Express, this character is the captain of the Rus army which is under the control of another new character, Prince Oleg of Novgorod (Danila Kozlovsky). Claude describes his character as the “right-hand man” of Oleg.

These new characters will be associated with Ivar the boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), who fled Kattegat in Season 5 of Vikings. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the first few minutes of the premiere episode have already been released, and it details Ivar’s journey along the Silk Road as he heads towards Russia, where he will come into contact with Prince Oleg.

While Claude may have revealed that he did not work personally with Fimmel, fans are still hopeful for a surprise appearance by their favorite Viking. However, considering the finality of Ragnar’s death in Season 4, it seems highly unlikely that the star was ever going to return for a cameo role.

Even still, there is always the potential that there might be flashback scenes involving this character. And, while this might not mean the actor was required on set for the historical drama series, it would give fans the opportunity to see Ragnar one final time. Of course, viewers will just have to wait until Season 6 premieres on Wednesday night in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.