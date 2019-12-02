Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Heartfelt Message Of Charity And Giving On Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt message of charity and giving on their official Instagram page, where the royal couple continued their tradition of following certain organizations once a month and highlighting their good work.

The couple posted a montage of photos that depicted 12 organizations that benefit those in need. They mentioned those that are in need of a spotlight particularly during the holiday season, which can be difficult for those struggling with loneliness, hunger, homelessness, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones.

Meghan and Harry then reminded their followers that particularly around the holidays, it is an important time of year to remember those in need with an act of kindness. Highlighting organizations that they believe are doing critical good work has been a monthly endeavor for the royal couple.

The couple asked their followers to check out the accounts they have chosen to feature in the photo montage and to share their own businesses and organizations that were doing charitable work, particularly in the areas of homelessness and hunger.

Fans responded positively to the post, sharing their own messages of hope and assistance to the royal couple’s Instagram page.

“Wonderful gesture, Meghan. You’re totally right. Thank you for always remind us to look after each other and care for one another. May next year be good to us,” said one social media follower.

“This is beyond amazing! Keep doing what you’re doing. Communities definitely need this,” said a second fan.

A third follower commented, “Such an amazing theme. Thank you for using your platform to bring attention to various important causes.”

The couple will be spending their first Christmas away from the royal family this year.

Markle has joined Harry and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, her brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton, her father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles for the past two years for the Christmas holiday. This tradition of spending the season with the royals came shortly after Meghan and Harry became engaged in November 2017.

It has been reportedly announced that the couple will be spending Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in America this year. Vanity Fair reported that a representative for the Sussexes confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not spend Christmas at Sandringham as they have done in the past.