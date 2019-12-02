Kelly Clarkson Shocks Daytime Talk Show Staffer With Big Surprise

Kelly Clarkson shocked a staffer of her daytime talk show with a big surprise in a new digital segment posted to Instagram titled “Ambush Thank You.” Kelly is using this segment to catch the members of her staff off-guard by presenting them with a sweet and unexpected gesture for all the hard work they do to keep the NBC show running smoothly.

Kelly looked stunning as she sat down to pen a note of gratitude for her teleprompter operator, Lisa Turner. In the clip, she wore a fall-colored dress, with a deep round neckline, accented with ruffles, and a black tank top underneath for modesty. Her blonde hair was long, parted in the middle, and falling over her shoulders.

The first American Idol winner was seen composing a handwritten note for Lisa, a member of The Kelly Clarkson Show staff, to tell her how much she appreciates her hard work on the daily talk series in the spirit of gratitude for the holiday season.

Kelly made it a point to tell her fans that Lisa had “no idea” this ambush was happening as she ventured to the show’s control room to present her with both the note and a box of cupcakes. She also sang “Happy Birthday” to Lisa, who was celebrating her special day as well.

“We make so many changes on the fly on this show and we have to move things around and things just happen all the time so she is constantly having to change things on the teleprompter, but also having to have it on time and in sync with me actually being live, and in the moment,” said Kelly.

“It is an incredibly difficult job and I would not want it, but she excels at it. She’s amazing.”

Kelly presented her gifts to Lisa, who seemed shocked. Kelly then told her staffer that she was thankful for her and called her “the greatest teleprompter goddess in all of the universe” and a plain bad a**.”

The clip, which was posted to Instagram, had fans grateful for the singer, talk show host and The Voice coach, whom they feel is relatable and kind.

“Kelly has the best heart and the kindest soul,” said one of the singer’s followers on Instagram.

A second fan of the entertainer commented on the social media site, “You are you, Kelly, a sweet, honest and brilliant woman.”

“That was so nice. Kelly is so nice and down to earth,” noted a third fan.

This was the second time Kelly has thanked a member of her staff in this continuing special digital segment of her talk show.

The first time she appreciated her gratitude for a member of her hardworking staff was when she honored her musical director, Jason Halbert with a sweet note.