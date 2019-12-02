‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Warns Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 3, reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will spot her best friend making out with her stepson. According to She Knows Soaps, Quinn will spy Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in a passionate embrace. Of course, Quinn will be left reeling because Ridge is married to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

The latest soap opera spoilers tease that Quinn will see Shauna and Ridge kissing in her house. While she knows that Shauna fancies the dressmaker, she didn’t know that Ridge returned her best friend’s affections. When she sees them making out, Quinn will have an arsenal of burning questions to ask Shauna.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that when Ridge leaves the Forrester mansion, Quinn will pull Shauna aside and pepper her with questions. Of course, she wants to know what’s happening and why they were hot and heavy together.

Shauna cannot wait to fill her friend in on all the details. She will tell Quinn about Ridge’s marriage falling apart and how walked out on Brooke. The dressmaker said goodbye to his wife after he found out how she hid Thomas’ “death” from him. And although they were both shattered, Ridge doesn’t want to continue their marriage.

The Inquisitr reports that Quinn will be happy for her friend. She knows how much Shauna wants to be the woman in Ridge’s life and how she longs to be the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester. However, when Quinn hears Shauna carry on about the wonderful Ridge, she will caution her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will remind Shauna of Ridge’s history with Brooke. The couple has a long and rich romantic history and she will always be the love of his life. Time and again, Brooke and Ridge have fought the odds to be together.

Quinn wants Shauna to be careful and guard her heart. Although Ridge may be locking lips with the former Vegas showgirl now, she may just be a rebound to him. Quinn doesn’t want Shauna to get hurt and will warn her to take things slowly.

However, Shauna is unlikely to take Quinn’s advice. She knows Ridge’s past with Brooke but she will remain convinced that she can give him a future. As long as she can spend the rest of her life with Ridge, she won’t mind who he has been with in the past. Shauna’s goal is set and nobody can move her from being with the man of her dreams.