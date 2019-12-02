WWE News: Photo Shows Horrible Turnout For Tonight’s ‘Starrcade’ Event

This evening's event didn't draw nearly as big of a crowd as WWE had hoped.

Over the years, attendance for live wrestling events has fluctuated, and sometimes, as WWE knows, it can be really bad. Tonight, the promotion held a live event special called Starrcade for the WWE Network, and there were some technical issues throughout the evening. That was far from their only problem, though, as a photo making the social media rounds shows just how bad the attendance was.

In its third year since returning to existence, the old-school WCW event took place on the WWE Network. On Sunday night, there were plenty of technical issues, and the network eventually went down, which caused WWE to move the broadcast of the event over to YouTube.

That wasn’t the company’s only problem on the night, as Starrcade did not do well as far as ticket sales go. Ringside News had someone at the event and they captured a photo of the crowd in attendance.

While on the live airing of Starrcade, it seemed as if there was a packed house watching the show, the truth behind the camera showed something entirely different.

That is not a good turnout, and is not welcome news for WWE, especially considering that it was a special event.

Whenever any televised wrestling event takes place, the promotion makes sure that the hard camera side looks good. They offer fans the option to move to that side and make sure that seats are filled for those watching at home.

Not a lot of tonight’s event was actually shown for the fans are home, but here are the results of what took place on the WWE Network and YouTube.

The Street Profits defeated The O.C.

The Kabuki Warriors retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way

Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev by forfeit

Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens by disqualification

Wrestling Inc. reported the rest of the results of Starrcade, which was not televised.

Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan

Shinsuke Nakamura retained the WWE Intercontinental Title over The Miz

Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles

Ricochet defeated Andrade

Roman Reigns defeated King Baron Corbin

Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt retained the WWE Universal Title over Braun Strowman

Hardcore wrestling know that nothing of significance took place at Sunday night’s Starrcade event, but the low attendance is still cause for concern. Despite it being a holiday weekend and a glorified house show, WWE can’t be happy about the low attendance for the event in Georgia.