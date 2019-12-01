Olivia Jade Returns To YouTube, Shares She Was ‘Terrified’ To Make New Video

The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli returns to YouTube 9 months after scandal stopped her career in its tracks.

Olivia Jade has returned to YouTube after a nine-month hiatus. The 20-year-old daughter of fallen Fuller House star Lori Loughlin posted her first video since her parents were embroiled in the college admissions scandal, and she admitted that it was not easy to do.

In the two-minute clip titled “Hi Again,” Olivia welcomed fans back to her channel months after her page went silent. This followed her parents, Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, being charged in connection with the nationwide investigation. The beauty guru appeared to be filming in her candle-lit bedroom. She wore a pink-and-white top, and her hair was casually pulled back as she addressed her fans directly in her first update since the scandal broke in March.

Olivia told her 1.93 million YouTube followers straight up that she is not legally allowed to talk about anything that is going on with her family. She admitted that she debated for seven or eight months about when the right time would be to return to her YouTube channel, which she said she has missed terribly. Olivia explained that she didn’t want to film a 10-minute video and talk about nothing, but that a huge part of her has “not been the same” since she stepped away from filming.

The former USC student sounded hoarse as she spoke.

“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back. I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me,” she added.

The YouTube star wrapped up by saying that she has missed everyone so much and she can’t wait to get back to filming. She also promised an upload of a future vlog, and she captioned her ending by admitting she is nervous.

Fans hit the comments section of the video to react to Olivia Jade’s long-awaited YouTube return. Some fans revealed that they are still worried about Olivia’s physical and mental health.

“She sounds like she’s about to cry or in a lot of pain,” one follower wrote of Olivia. “Please take care of your health and reflect because there’s much more to life. You can put this behind and live happily again.”

“This must have been so hard posting,” another added. “I can’t even begin to imagine what you went through. I’m happy you’re back and doing what you love.”

Others noted a major change in Olivia.

“She’s so humbled,” another wrote. “Everything happens for a reason. Her personality really needed what happened because she is like a breath of fresh air now.”

After it was revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia and Isabella admitted into USC as fake crew team recruits, many people thought Olivia’s YouTube career was over. While she lost endorsement deals with Sephora and Tresemme, it certainly sounds like Olivia Jade is ready to make a comeback.